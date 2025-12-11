ABD backs Gambhir's batting opinion, cautions against too much flexibility

After India’s impressive ODI series win against South Africa, Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir shared his views on the batting order, calling it "overrated" in the context of the One-Day format. Speaking about his approach, Gambhir said, “I think in a one-day format, you should know the template that you want to play with. "I’ve always believed that in white-ball cricket, batting orders are very overrated, except the opening combination.” His comments have sparked a debate on the flexibility of batting positions in ODIs.

De Villiers Agrees with Gambhir but Emphasizes Balance

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers responded to Gambhir’s statement on his YouTube channel, acknowledging the merit of his views. De Villiers said, “I do agree with him to a certain extent. I’ve always enjoyed a floating batting lineup in ODIs. But it’s a fine line because you can’t really play around too much with the players’ roles. It’s the top three, four to six, and then your tailenders who can hold the bat. It’s almost like three segments, and you can really be creative with that. Play with right and left-hand combinations and certain situations of the game.”

While appreciating the flexibility in batting positions, de Villiers warned that experimenting too much with roles could backfire, particularly with the more structured roles in the top order. AB de Villiers Lauds India's Depth De Villiers went on to praise the depth of the Indian team, especially in the T20 format. With India's remarkable record of winning 27 out of their last 31 matches, he remarked, "It has been incredible, especially for a T20 format. It's the most volatile format of the three, and to have that kind of consistency tells you there must be something going on that's heading in the right direction. I think it's got to do with the depth of Indian cricket." His words reflect the stability and consistency that India has built, particularly in the shortest format.

Opening Slot: The Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill Conundrum One of the significant changes in India’s batting line-up has been the reshuffling of the opening combination. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma had formed a formidable opening pair post the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the return of Shubman Gill to the squad has forced Samson to either adjust his position in the middle order or miss out entirely. Speaking on the matter, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged Samson’s success at the top but emphasized that Gill was always the preferred choice for the opening spot. “In terms of Sanju, yes, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone has to be very flexible,” Suryakumar stated.

Suryakumar: Flexibility Is Key for Middle-Order Batsmen Suryakumar elaborated on the need for flexibility in the middle order, echoing the thoughts of head coach Gambhir. “He (Sanju) did really well before when he played, when he opened the innings. But Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series. So, he deserved to take that spot. But we gave Sanju opportunities. He was ready to bat at any number from 3 to 6. That is one thing which I have told all the batters, other than openers, everyone has to be very flexible.” This flexibility in batting positions, according to Suryakumar, is critical for building a balanced and adaptable team. While the opening pair is crucial, the rest of the lineup must be ready to adjust based on the match situation and team requirements.