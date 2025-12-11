T20 World Cup tickets are live! Here's how you can book your tickets

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moved a major step closer on Thursday with the opening of ticket sales, marking what the governing body calls its most accessible global event yet. The ICC confirmed that tickets will be available from 18:45 IST on the official portal, with entry-level prices set at historic lows to encourage wider participation. Fans in India can secure seats starting at just Rs 100, while those attending matches in Sri Lanka can begin at LKR 1,000. With more than two million tickets being released across the first phase and fixtures spread over eight venues between February 7 and March 8, the governing body aims to ensure that the world-class tournament is experienced by as many fans as possible inside stadiums.

Pricing strategy for Phase I The ICC has introduced one of its most ambitious affordability initiatives, reducing the traditional financial barrier associated with global cricket events. Phase I pricing begins at Rs 100 in India — an entry point rarely seen at a major ICC tournament. Sri Lankan venues follow suit with a baseline of LKR 1,000. ICC officials said that this effort is intended to “open the gates wider than ever” and enable fans across backgrounds and geographies to take part in cricket’s biggest celebration. How to book ICC T20 World Cup tickets: Step-wise guide Step 1. Open the official ticket portal

Go to tickets.cricketworldcup.com — this is the central platform for all T20 World Cup ticket purchases. Bookmark it before sales go live at 18:45 IST. Step 2. Register or sign in Create an account with your name, email and mobile number. All confirmations and e-tickets will be sent to your registered email, so use an active one. Step 3. Complete profile/verification Fill in any additional details the portal requests. Some matches or venues may require ID verification, so completing this early saves time. Step 4. Choose your match Browse the fixtures list and select the match, venue and date you want. Ensure you check the local start time for the city you’re booking.

Step 5. Select ticket category Phase I offers multiple price bands, starting at: Rs 100 in India

LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka

Higher categories (premium, hospitality, pavilion, etc.) appear as per venue availability. Step 6. Pick your seats If a seating map is available, choose specific seats. For high-demand fixtures, selecting fewer seats or split sections may increase your chances. Step 7. Add to cart and review Double-check: Match and venue

Date and time

Category

Number of tickets

Final pricing including taxes

Make corrections before proceeding to payment. Step 8. Make payment Pay through the available options such as debit/credit card, UPI, net banking or international cards (depending on the country and portal). Avoid using public Wi-Fi during payment.

Step 9. Get confirmation and e-tickets After payment, you will receive: A booking confirmation email

E-tickets (usually attached or later delivered as downloadable PDFs) BCCI welcomes fans with commitment to stadium experience BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia said the low starting price would significantly elevate fan enthusiasm and ensure that match days mirror India’s deep connection with cricket. He said the board has coordinated with stakeholders to provide modern facilities, efficient logistics and a seamless match-day environment, expressing confidence that fans from India and around the world will enjoy memorable experiences throughout the event. Sri Lanka Cricket invites global supporters Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva expressed pride in co-hosting the tournament and encouraged supporters to book early to avoid missing key fixtures. He noted that Sri Lankan venues are preparing to offer an atmosphere rich in passion, colour and hospitality, reinforcing the nation’s longstanding reputation as a welcoming cricket destination.