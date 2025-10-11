Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 2 full scorecard, session report

IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 2 full scorecard, session report

With conditions still favourable for batting and India in control, expect another absorbing day of Test cricket.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Day 2 of the second Test in New Delhi promises to be an intriguing one as India look to build on a commanding position after finishing Day 1 at 318/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer, remaining unbeaten on a brilliant 173, while captain Shubman Gill is still at the crease on 20, eyeing a big knock of his own. With both set batters well-acclimatised to the surface, India are poised to post a massive first-innings total.
 
West Indies, on the other hand, face an uphill task. Jomel Warrican was the only wicket-taker on Day 1, removing KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, but the rest of the bowling attack struggled for consistency on a flat, batting-friendly pitch. The visitors will need early breakthroughs this morning if they hope to claw their way back into the contest.
 
 
With conditions still favourable for batting and India in control, expect another absorbing day of Test cricket.   Check IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here  IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2: 
India 1st Inning
318-2 (90 ov) CRR:3.53
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 173 253 22 0 68.38  
KL Rahul st T Imlach b JA Warrican 38 54 5 1 70.37  
Sai Sudharsan lbw b JA Warrican 87 165 12 0 52.73  
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 20 68 3 0 29.41  
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 318 (2 wkts, 90 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
58-1(KL Rahul 17.3),251-2(Sai Sudharsan 68.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jayden Seales 16 1 59 0 0 0 3.69
Anderson Phillip 13 2 44 0 0 0 3.38
Justin Greaves 8 1 26 0 0 0 3.25
Khary Pierre 20 1 74 0 0 0 3.7
Jomel Warrican 20 3 60 2 0 0 3
Roston Chase 13 0 55 0 0 0 4.23
 
IND vs WI 2d Test Day 2 broadcast details
Region/Country Channel/Platform
India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here)
Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sports 2
United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1
Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay
USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
Pakistan Tapmad
South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast and live streaming details
 
Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?

Topics : India vs West Indies India cricket team West Indies cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

