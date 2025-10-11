IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 2 full scorecard, session report

Day 2 of the second Test in New Delhi promises to be an intriguing one as India look to build on a commanding position after finishing Day 1 at 318/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer, remaining unbeaten on a brilliant 173, while captain Shubman Gill is still at the crease on 20, eyeing a big knock of his own. With both set batters well-acclimatised to the surface, India are poised to post a massive first-innings total.
West Indies, on the other hand, face an uphill task. Jomel Warrican was the only wicket-taker on Day 1, removing KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, but the rest of the bowling attack struggled for consistency on a flat, batting-friendly pitch. The visitors will need early breakthroughs this morning if they hope to claw their way back into the contest.
With conditions still favourable for batting and India in control, expect another absorbing day of Test cricket. Check IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2:
|India 1st Inning
|318-2 (90 ov) CRR:3.53
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Not out
|173
|253
|22
|0
|68.38
|KL Rahul
|st T Imlach b JA Warrican
|38
|54
|5
|1
|70.37
|Sai Sudharsan
|lbw b JA Warrican
|87
|165
|12
|0
|52.73
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|20
|68
|3
|0
|29.41
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|318 (2 wkts, 90 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|58-1(KL Rahul 17.3),251-2(Sai Sudharsan 68.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jayden Seales
|16
|1
|59
|0
|0
|0
|3.69
|Anderson Phillip
|13
|2
|44
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Justin Greaves
|8
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|3.25
|Khary Pierre
|20
|1
|74
|0
|0
|0
|3.7
|Jomel Warrican
|20
|3
|60
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Roston Chase
|13
|0
|55
|0
|0
|0
|4.23
|IND vs WI 2d Test Day 2 broadcast details
|Region/Country
|Channel/Platform
|India
|Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
|West Indies
|ESPN (Sign-up here)
|Australia
|Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports 2
|United Kingdom (UK)
|TNT Sports 1
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|StarzPlay
|USA & Canada
|Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
|Pakistan
|Tapmad
|South Africa
|SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast and live streaming details
Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?
The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 start?
The second Test match of the series began on October 10, 2025. Day 2 will be played on October 11, 2025.
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 2nd Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.