IPL 2025: GT vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are riding on the confidence of a victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk even though their campaign has been inconsistent with just three wins in nine matches

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

The 51st match of IPL 2025 promises high-octane action as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, the contest could play a pivotal role in shaping the playoff race.
 
GT head into this fixture looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Jaipur. Despite a dominant batting display featuring an 84 off 50 balls from captain Shubman Gill and a solid unbeaten fifty from Jos Buttler, GT’s total of 209/4 was chased down comfortably. A masterful century by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, sealed the win for RR by eight wickets.
 
 
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are riding on the confidence of a victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Although their campaign has been inconsistent with just three wins in nine matches, Pat Cummins' men still have an outside shot at the playoffs. They'll need to win all remaining games to keep that dream alive.   
IPL 2025 GT vs SRH broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 

  How to watch GT vs SRH in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
 
The GT vs SRH match is scheduled for Friday, May 2.
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match between GT and SRH will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs SRH match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the match between GT and SRH will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match start?
The GT vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 2.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the GT vs SRH match live in India?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
   

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 02 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

