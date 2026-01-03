Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ ODIs: Shami overlooked once again; Reddy returns to ODI squad

IND vs NZ ODIs: Shami overlooked once again; Reddy returns to ODI squad

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have been rested for the series, with Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy making a comeback in the 50-over format

Mohd Shami

Md Shami

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday evening announced India’s squad for their first ODI assignment of 2026, i.e., the three-match ODI series vs New Zealand starting January 11. The announcement was made through a press release. As per the announced squad, Shubman Gill will resume his role as India skipper against the Kiwis after missing the South Africa series. Shreyas Iyer, who has been on the sidelines since his injury against Australia last October, is also back in the squad as vice-captain. However, his inclusion will be subject to fitness.
 
Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have been rested for the series, with Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy making a comeback in the 50-over format as their replacements.
 
 
Md Shami, who has been performing brilliantly for Bengal in the domestic circuit in recent times, has been overlooked once again, while Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite his impressive outing in the South Africa series, has once again been shown the exit door. 
 

Fans rejoice as Ro-Ko will be back in action

The biggest news for most Indian fans will be Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to action once again as leaders of India’s batting in the top order. The two players, who are now only playing in the 50-over format, have been in excellent form in recent times. Rohit, in his last five ODI matches, has one century and three half-centuries to his name, while Kohli, in his last five ODI matches, has two centuries and two half-centuries.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

India ODI squad announcement LIVE Updates: Gill returns as captain; Iyer's return subject to fitness

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 mini-auction recently

IPL 2026: KKR confirms release of Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI diktat

Hardik Pandya during Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya fires five sixes in an over in VHT, storms to 133 for Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer set to return with Jan 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy match vs Himachal

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India to England: Squads of all 20 teams for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

 
The duo will be accompanied by skipper Shubman Gill in the top order, who is also in need of some white-ball runs, and Shreyas Iyer, whose availability will only be confirmed after he passes BCCI’s second RTP test during his Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh on January 6. Jaiswal is named as the back-up opener for the series.

Pant returns as back-up keeper

KL Rahul, who captained the Indian side to a 2-1 win against South Africa, is more than likely to retain his place as the team’s wicketkeeper-batter. Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has also made his return to India’s 50-over set-up as a back-up keeper option.

Jadeja leads all-rounder department

India have included three all-rounders in their squad for the New Zealand series. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be the two spin all-rounders, while returning Nitish Kumar Reddy will be the sole pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad.

Pace-heavy bowling attack

India have added five regular bowlers to their squad, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna making their return, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh retain their spots as the pacers for the team. Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s lone regular spinner in the squad. However, with either Jadeja or Sundar, or both, almost confirmed to be part of India’s playing XI, he will have support to share the burden of spin bowling in the series.

India’s full squad for ODI series vs New Zealand

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (V-C) (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh

New BCCI Diktat on Bangladesh Players? Will India tour BAN in September?

Authorities have said the inquiry is still at a preliminary stage and further action, if any, will be based on the findings of the investigation

Controversy erupts as J&K cricketer wears helmet with Palestinian flag

Sai Sudharshan

Sai Sudharsan injured with rib fracture, set to return for IPL 2026

India vs Bangladesh

Team India to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is vs Bangladesh in September 2026

Jason Gillespie

Ex-PAK coach Gillespie slams PCB for humiliation and poor communication

Topics : Shubman Gill Cricket News India cricket team Shreyas Iyer India vs New Zealand Mohammed Shami

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon