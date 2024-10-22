BAN vs SA 1st Test: Taijul's 5 wickets help Bangladesh stay in contention

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first cricket Test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day 1. Thanks to Taijul, who became only second Bangladeshi bowler after Shakib Al Hasan to reach 200 wickets, Bangladesh reduced South Africa to 140-6 before bad light brought a premature end to the day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp South Africa now leads by 34 runs after a day when 16 wickets fell, with Kyle Verreynne batting on 18 with Wiaan Mulder on 17.

With the pitch showing signs of deteriorating, Bangladesh sensed a chance to deny South Africa a big lead.

Mulder (3-22), Kagiso Rabada (3-26) and Keshav Maharaj (3-34) earlier shared nine wickets among them to wreak havoc on Bangladesh after its captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first.

Mulder took a wicket in each of his first three overs to put Bangladesh in early trouble.

The rot began with the dismissal of Shadman Islam, who played a needless shot against a delivery that moved away to edge to second slip for a duck.

Mominul Haque was caught behind, while Shanto flicked straight to short mid-off, leaving Bangladesh on a precarious 21-3 in the sixth over.

Rabada then got in on the act, rattling the stumps of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (11) for his 300th wicket in test cricket. In doing so, he became the sixth South African bowler to achieve the feat.



The situation went from bad to worse for the hosts as Rabada got the better of Liton Das, caught at gully for one.

On the stroke of lunch, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj trapped Mehidy Hasan lbw for 13.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan, who battled throughout the morning session, was the first victim in the post-lunch session.





He made a team-best 30 off 97 with two fours and one six before Dane Piedt bowled him out for his only wicket in the innings.

Maharaj then had debutant Jaker Ali Anik stumped for 2 as Bangladesh was reduced to 76-8 and in danger of being all out below 100 before .Taijul's 16 runs helped the side go past that mark.

Taijul then took the responsibility to inject life into the contest.

Hasan Mahmud got the better of stand-in captain Aiden Markram in the first over before Taijul ripped through the middle order.

Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi shared 44 runs for the second wicket as South Africa appeared to take the full control. But Taijul intervened as he broke through the wicket of Stubbs, who made 23 off 27 but was done completely by the turn.



Taijul then baffled David Bedingham and Tony de Zorzi who top-scored with 30, with extra bounce before taking the wicket of Matthew Breetzke for his 200th in test cricket. He also dismissed Ryan Rickelton, who looked comfortable but edged when a delivery skidded after landing on the rough patch. Rickelton scored 27.

Verreynne and Mulder saw off the day after sharing 32 runs for the unbeaten seventh wicket stand.