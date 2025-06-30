ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India's win-loss records vs England at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill-led Team India, after a disappointing loss against England in the first of the ongoing five-match Test series in Leeds, will now take the field at Edgbaston, Birmingham for the second Test starting Wednesday, July 2, with just one aim in mind — to win the match and level the series 1-1. However, it will not be as easy a task as they might expect, given that in their complete history of Test matches against England, they have not won a single game at this venue. So far, India have played eight Test matches at this venue against the hosts and have lost seven of them. They only have one draw, which came back in 1986.
So, if the visitors want to level the series, they will need to put up their A-game and create history by winning their first match at this venue.
India vs England Tests at Edgbaston (Match-by-match results)
|No.
|Start Date
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|1
|13-Jul-67
|Lost
|132 runs
|Lost
|2nd
|2
|04-Jul-74
|Lost
|Inns & 78 runs
|Won
|1st
|3
|12-Jul-79
|Lost
|Inns & 83 runs
|Lost
|2nd
|4
|03-Jul-86
|Draw
|-
|Lost
|2nd
|5
|06-Jun-96
|Lost
|8 wickets
|Won
|1st
|6
|10-Aug-11
|Lost
|Inns & 242 runs
|Lost
|1st
|7
|01-Aug-18
|Lost
|31 runs
|Lost
|2nd
|8
|01-Jul-22
|Lost
|7 wickets
|Lost
|1st
Top run-scorers for India in Tests at Edgbaston
As far as individual performances are concerned, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, with 231 runs, holds the record for most Test runs at this venue for India. Sunil Gavaskar, with 216, is at the number two spot, while Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant is at the number three spot with 203 runs.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|V Kohli
|2018–2022
|2
|4
|231
|149
|57.75
|1
|1
|SM Gavaskar
|1974–1986
|3
|6
|216
|68
|36
|0
|3
|RR Pant
|2022–2022
|1
|2
|203
|146
|101.5
|1
|1
|SR Tendulkar
|1996–2011
|2
|4
|187
|122
|46.75
|1
|0
|GR Viswanath
|1974–1979
|2
|4
|182
|78
|45.5
|0
|2
|MS Dhoni
|2011–2011
|1
|2
|151
|77
|151
|0
|2
|FM Engineer
|1967–1974
|2
|4
|148
|64*
|49.33
|0
|1
|M Amarnath
|1979–1986
|2
|4
|136
|79
|34
|0
|1
|RA Jadeja
|2022–2022
|1
|2
|127
|104
|63.5
|1
|0
|AL Wadekar
|1967–1974
|2
|4
|116
|70
|29
|0
|1
|M Azharuddin
|1986–1996
|2
|4
|106
|64
|35.33
|0
|1
Top wicket-takers for India in Tests at Edgbaston
In wicket-taking charts, Shami Sharma reigns supreme for India with 10 wickets in just one match at Edgbaston. Erapalli Prasanna is at number two with 9 wickets in two matches, while former Indian off-spinner R. Ashwin is at the number three spot with seven wickets. In the current squad, Jasprit Bumrah tops the list with 5 wickets to his name in one match.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|5W
|10W
|C Sharma
|1986
|1
|2
|10
|6 for 58
|10 for 188
|1
|1
|EAS Prasanna
|1967–1974
|2
|3
|8
|4 for 60
|7 for 111
|0
|0
|R Ashwin
|2018
|1
|2
|7
|4 for 62
|7 for 121
|0
|0
|N Kapil Dev
|1979–1986
|2
|3
|7
|5 for 146
|5 for 146
|1
|0
|I Sharma
|2011–2018
|2
|3
|7
|5 for 51
|6 for 97
|1
|0
|BS Chandrasekhar
|1967–1979
|2
|3
|6
|3 for 43
|6 for 137
|0
|0
|BKV Prasad
|1996
|1
|2
|6
|4 for 71
|6 for 121
|0
|0
|BS Bedi
|1967–1974
|2
|3
|5
|2 for 60
|4 for 136
|0
|0
|JJ Bumrah
|2022
|1
|2
|5
|3 for 68
|5 for 142
|0
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|2018–2022
|2
|4
|5
|3 for 64
|3 for 102
|0
|0
|Maninder Singh
|1986
|1
|2
|4
|2 for 41
|4 for 107
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|2022
|1
|2
|4
|4 for 66
|4 for 164
|0
|0
|J Srinath
|1996
|1
|2
|4
|4 for 103
|4 for 150
|0
|0