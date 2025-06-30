Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India's win-loss records vs England at Edgbaston

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India's win-loss records vs England at Edgbaston

As far as individual performances are concerned, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, with 231 runs, holds the record for most Test runs at this venue for India

India vs England Tests at Edgbaston

India vs England Tests at Edgbaston

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shubman Gill-led Team India, after a disappointing loss against England in the first of the ongoing five-match Test series in Leeds, will now take the field at Edgbaston, Birmingham for the second Test starting Wednesday, July 2, with just one aim in mind — to win the match and level the series 1-1. However, it will not be as easy a task as they might expect, given that in their complete history of Test matches against England, they have not won a single game at this venue. So far, India have played eight Test matches at this venue against the hosts and have lost seven of them. They only have one draw, which came back in 1986.
 
 
So, if the visitors want to level the series, they will need to put up their A-game and create history by winning their first match at this venue.
 
India vs England Tests at Edgbaston (Match-by-match results) 
No. Start Date Result Margin Toss Bat
1 13-Jul-67 Lost 132 runs Lost 2nd
2 04-Jul-74 Lost Inns & 78 runs Won 1st
3 12-Jul-79 Lost Inns & 83 runs Lost 2nd
4 03-Jul-86 Draw - Lost 2nd
5 06-Jun-96 Lost 8 wickets Won 1st
6 10-Aug-11 Lost Inns & 242 runs Lost 1st
7 01-Aug-18 Lost 31 runs Lost 2nd
8 01-Jul-22 Lost 7 wickets Lost 1st
 
Top run-scorers for India in Tests at Edgbaston

Also Read

Smriti Mandhana celebrating her century vs England in 1st WT20I

ENG fined for slow over rate after IND's massive win in WT20I series opener

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana slams maiden T20I hundred in series opener vs England

Prasidh Krishna

I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to in Leeds: Prasidh

Jofra Archer

Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND?

ICC WTC 2025–27 points table

AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

 
As far as individual performances are concerned, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, with 231 runs, holds the record for most Test runs at this venue for India. Sunil Gavaskar, with 216, is at the number two spot, while Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant is at the number three spot with 203 runs.
 
Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50
V Kohli 2018–2022 2 4 231 149 57.75 1 1
SM Gavaskar 1974–1986 3 6 216 68 36 0 3
RR Pant 2022–2022 1 2 203 146 101.5 1 1
SR Tendulkar 1996–2011 2 4 187 122 46.75 1 0
GR Viswanath 1974–1979 2 4 182 78 45.5 0 2
MS Dhoni 2011–2011 1 2 151 77 151 0 2
FM Engineer 1967–1974 2 4 148 64* 49.33 0 1
M Amarnath 1979–1986 2 4 136 79 34 0 1
RA Jadeja 2022–2022 1 2 127 104 63.5 1 0
AL Wadekar 1967–1974 2 4 116 70 29 0 1
M Azharuddin 1986–1996 2 4 106 64 35.33 0 1
 
Top wicket-takers for India in Tests at Edgbaston
 
In wicket-taking charts, Shami Sharma reigns supreme for India with 10 wickets in just one match at Edgbaston. Erapalli Prasanna is at number two with 9 wickets in two matches, while former Indian off-spinner R. Ashwin is at the number three spot with seven wickets. In the current squad, Jasprit Bumrah tops the list with 5 wickets to his name in one match.
 
Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM 5W 10W
C Sharma 1986 1 2 10 6 for 58 10 for 188 1 1
EAS Prasanna 1967–1974 2 3 8 4 for 60 7 for 111 0 0
R Ashwin 2018 1 2 7 4 for 62 7 for 121 0 0
N Kapil Dev 1979–1986 2 3 7 5 for 146 5 for 146 1 0
I Sharma 2011–2018 2 3 7 5 for 51 6 for 97 1 0
BS Chandrasekhar 1967–1979 2 3 6 3 for 43 6 for 137 0 0
BKV Prasad 1996 1 2 6 4 for 71 6 for 121 0 0
BS Bedi 1967–1974 2 3 5 2 for 60 4 for 136 0 0
JJ Bumrah 2022 1 2 5 3 for 68 5 for 142 0 0
Mohammed Shami 2018–2022 2 4 5 3 for 64 3 for 102 0 0
Maninder Singh 1986 1 2 4 2 for 41 4 for 107 0 0
Mohammed Siraj 2022 1 2 4 4 for 66 4 for 164 0 0
J Srinath 1996 1 2 4 4 for 103 4 for 150 0 0
 

More From This Section

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York

MLC 2025: Texas vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Asia Cup 2025

ACC aim to hold Asia Cup 2025 from second week of September: Report

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Playing 11

MLC 2025: Los Angeles vs Seattle playing 11, live toss time, streaming

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20 Playing 11

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11

MLC 2025: Washington vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon