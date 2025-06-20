Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 1st Test: Leeds weather forecast, hourly rain prediction today

Check England vs India 1st Test Day 1 hourly weather prediction for Headingley, Leeds here.

Shashwat Nishant
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
As India and England kick off their five-match Test series at Headingley today, the spotlight turns to Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes, both of whom will be eager to make a strong start to the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.
 
India heads into the opening Test without two of their stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have both recently retired from international cricket. Their absence marks a significant transition for the team, placing added responsibility on younger players like Gill to lead from the front.  Check India vs England 1st Test Day 1 live score and match update here    Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 1st Test?
 
Beyond personnel changes, another major factor looms large: the unpredictable English weather. Persistent overcast conditions are forecasted throughout the match, creating a challenging environment for batters. Day 1 however, is expected to remain uninterrupted with the weather forecast showing little to no chances of rain. 
Headingley weather forecast
  According to AccuWeather, both Day 2 and Day 3 (June 21) may see brief morning showers, which could interrupt play and add a new layer of complexity to the Test.  Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here
 
Light rain is also anticipated during the evenings of Day 3 and Day 4, which may leave the outfield damp going into the following sessions. However, the opening and closing days of the Test (Day 1 and Day 5) are expected to be dry and relatively clear.
 
The typically cloudy and damp English climate is expected to have a recurring impact throughout the series, potentially influencing team selections and strategies. For India, the conditions may prompt the inclusion of an extra fast bowler, possibly leading to a four-seamer attack. The team management might opt for a single specialist spinner, with Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav all in contention.
 
Several Indian players are expected to benefit from prior experience in county cricket, having already adapted to English pitches and conditions. As both teams prepare for what promises to be a gripping Test series, adaptability and tactical flexibility could prove decisive.

India cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

