England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 5th Test: Will Arshdeep make India Test debut today?

ENG vs IND 5th Test Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: The Oval pitch has a lot of grass, which might prompt India to not go with Kuldeep Yadav once again. Akash Deep likely to return to India's XI
After four enthralling contests in the ongoing India–England Test series, one major question remains unanswered ahead of the fifth and final match at The Oval in London: Will Jasprit Bumrah play today?
Although reports suggest that India are likely to rest Bumrah for workload management, captain Shubman Gill refused to confirm the fast bowler’s inclusion when asked at the pre-match press conference. He said the final decision would be made after assessing the conditions closer to the start of play.
Akash Deep likely to replace Bumrah
If Bumrah, whose participation was expected to be limited to three Tests in the five-match series, is rested as planned, Akash Deep could return to the playing XI. The right-arm seamer was unavailable for the Manchester Test but is now in contention.
England make four changes from Manchester Test
Meanwhile, England have announced four changes to the side that featured in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester. The final XI for India, however, will be confirmed at the toss.
England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue
Bumrah likely to be rested after heavy workload
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested following a taxing spell in Manchester, where he bowled 33 overs and conceded over 100 runs in an innings for the first time in his Test career. The decision is being considered a precautionary move to manage his workload with a busy calendar ahead.
Akash Deep in contention; Kamboj may be left out
Akash Deep, who impressed earlier in the series, is the front-runner to take Bumrah’s place. Anshul Kamboj, who made an underwhelming debut in the fourth Test, is likely to be dropped. Prasidh Krishna, despite being expensive earlier in the series, may be considered as an alternative due to his pace.
Arshdeep Singh fit again after injury
Arshdeep Singh, who missed the last Test due to a split webbing sustained between the third and fourth matches, has recovered and is available for selection. His left-arm angle adds variety to India’s pace attack and strengthens the pool of options.
Shardul’s place under scrutiny
Shardul Thakur’s place is under review after an ineffective all-round showing at Old Trafford. With the series on the line, India may look to replace him with a specialist option—either a bowler or a second spinner.
Could Kuldeep Yadav be the X-factor?
India may finally look to unleash Kuldeep Yadav, whose wrist spin could offer control and penetration, especially if the pitch at The Oval begins to take turn. With India needing a win to level the series, Kuldeep could prove to be a match-turning inclusion.
Jurel set to keep wickets in Pant’s absence
Dhruv Jurel, who served as a substitute wicketkeeper in the last two Tests, has been officially included in the XI after Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to a fractured foot. Jurel will take on full-time wicketkeeping duties for the final Test.
India Probable XI for 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Squads:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, N Jagadeesan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
5th Test | ENG vs IND Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: India aim to level the series
The final Test between India and England kicks off today at The Oval, with Shubman Gill’s side aiming to level the series 2–2. A drawn series would be a significant achievement for the visitors, who would leave UK shores with momentum and pride restored.
India enter the contest buoyed by their resilient performance in the Manchester Test, where centuries from Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar secured a dramatic draw. England’s bowlers were visibly fatigued as Jadeja and Sundar pushed towards their hundreds in the final session. That effort has handed Team India a psychological edge, despite a modest record at The Oval—just two wins, six losses and seven draws from previous encounters.
A major talking point ahead of the match is the absence of England captain Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out with a shoulder muscle injury. In his place, Ollie Pope will lead the side, having captained England previously with three wins and one defeat in Stokes’s absence last year.
Stokes expressed disappointment at missing the finale, telling the media, as quoted by Sky Sports:
“I’ve got a decent tear in one of the muscles—I can’t pronounce the name. We took as long as we could to make the decision. Obviously, there’s a bit of emotion when you find out what you’ve done. I came down this morning to give myself every chance to play, even just as a batter.”
With the series on the line and England missing their key match-winner, India will look to capitalise and finish the tour on a high note.
