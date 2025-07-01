England vs India 2nd Test playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

Shubman Gill’s India will aim to level the five-match Test series against England when they take the field in the second Test, starting Wednesday, at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

As the Indian team toiled hard in the nets on the eve of the match, the mood in the camp was far from settled. The bruises from Headingley—where England pulled off a record chase of 371—had not only left scoreboard scars but also strategic ones. India, by their own reckoning, had picked the wrong battle plan.

Now, staring at the prospect of going 0–2 down in the series, they must decide: do they dare to dream boldly, or persist with the cautious conservatism that cost them in Leeds?

India vs England 2nd Test: Playing XI The biggest question leading into the Edgbaston Test is whether Kuldeep Yadav will return to India’s playing XI. The team management’s decision to leave out their most in-form wrist-spinner in favour of batting depth has been under scrutiny since the loss at Headingley. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2nd Test Playing 11: Who makes the cut -Kuldeep, Washy or Reddy? The biggest question leading into the Edgbaston Test is whether Kuldeep Yadav will return to India’s playing XI. The team management’s decision to leave out their most in-form wrist-spinner in favour of batting depth has been under scrutiny since the loss at Headingley. Even the team management is no longer in denial. “You need 20 wickets,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said at a press conference. “The attacking party is obviously finding someone who can get wickets as well. And we are grappling with that. We don’t stop talking about that. We’re trying to figure it out.”

India's XI dilemma for Edgbaston India’s issue isn’t the lack of resources—it’s the refusal to pick them. In an attempt to shore up the batting, they’ve repeatedly overlooked proven match-winners with the ball. The result? Bowlers toiling without penetration, partnerships left unbroken, and opponents knowing they just have to survive Bumrah’s spells. Doeschate shed light on the ongoing selection debate. "We’re looking at each bowler individually, feeling what we think they can get in terms of wickets. Then it’s about trying to balance it up and calculate the best chance of getting into the Test match,” he said.

What is the probable playing 11 of India for 2nd Test? India are expected to make at least one change to their playing XI. A call on Jasprit Bumrah will be taken after the net session on the eve of the match, as confirmed by the assistant coach.

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Middle order and all-rounders: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah / Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. ALSO READ: Greg Chappell wants Arshdeep and Kuldeep in India XI for 2nd Test vs ENG What is the playing 11 of England for 2nd Test?

As with the previous match, England have announced their playing XI ahead of the toss, which is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST on July 2. Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Ollie Pope Joe Root Harry Brook Ben Stokes (C) Jamie Smith (WK) Chris Woakes Brydon Carse Josh Tongue Shoaib Bashir Edgbaston Pitch Report for the India vs England 2nd Test With the Edgbaston pitch expected to be another run-laden surface, India must weigh the temptation of bolstering the batting against the risk of repeating past mistakes. Key characteristics of the Edgbaston pitch: Early assistance for seamers: With 11 mm of grass on the surface, pacers are expected to find movement in the first session of Day 1.

With 11 mm of grass on the surface, pacers are expected to find movement in the first session of Day 1. Batting-friendly wicket: Post-lunch, the pitch is likely to flatten out. With no rain forecast on Day 1, the early spice could fade quickly, making strokeplay easier.

Assistance for spinners by Day 4–5: India's assistant coach noted that the soil beneath the grass is dry. With rain forecast only for Day 3 and hot weather otherwise, spinners are expected to come into play by the final two days. ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India's win-loss records vs England at Edgbaston

India vs England: Head-to-head in Tests Matches played: 137

India won: 35

England won: 52

Drawn: 50 Full squads for the 2025 India vs England Test series India Test squad Captain: Shubman Gill Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant Other players: Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav England Test squad (2nd Test) Captain: Ben Stokes Other players: Shoaib Bashir

Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Sam Cook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Jamie Overton

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Jamie Smith (wk)

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Jofra Archer India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11, IND vs ENG live toss time, live streaming and telecast When will the India vs England 2nd Test take place?

The second Test between India and England will begin on July 2. What is the venue of the England vs India 2nd Test? Birmingham' Edgbaston cricket stadium will host the ENG vs IND 2nd Test match. At what time will the India vs England 2nd Test begin? India vs England 2nd Test will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time the India vs England live toss will take place on July 2? The Live toss for the second Test between India's Shubman Gill and England's Ben Stokes will take place at 3 PM IST.