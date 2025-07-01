England vs India 2nd Test playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

- Openers: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal.
- Middle order and all-rounders: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja.
- Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah / Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
- Zak Crawley
- Ben Duckett
- Ollie Pope
- Joe Root
- Harry Brook
- Ben Stokes (C)
- Jamie Smith (WK)
- Chris Woakes
- Brydon Carse
- Josh Tongue
- Shoaib Bashir
- Early assistance for seamers: With 11 mm of grass on the surface, pacers are expected to find movement in the first session of Day 1.
- Batting-friendly wicket: Post-lunch, the pitch is likely to flatten out. With no rain forecast on Day 1, the early spice could fade quickly, making strokeplay easier.
- Assistance for spinners by Day 4–5: India’s assistant coach noted that the soil beneath the grass is dry. With rain forecast only for Day 3 and hot weather otherwise, spinners are expected to come into play by the final two days.
- Matches played: 137
- India won: 35
- England won: 52
- Drawn: 50
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- KL Rahul
- Sai Sudharsan
- Abhimanyu Easwaran
- Karun Nair
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Dhruv Jurel (wk)
- Washington Sundar
- Shardul Thakur
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Siraj
- Prasidh Krishna
- Akash Deep
- Arshdeep Singh
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Shoaib Bashir
- Jacob Bethell
- Harry Brook
- Brydon Carse
- Sam Cook
- Zak Crawley
- Ben Duckett
- Jamie Overton
- Ollie Pope
- Joe Root
- Jamie Smith (wk)
- Josh Tongue
- Chris Woakes
- Jofra Archer
India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11, IND vs ENG live toss time, live streaming and telecast
