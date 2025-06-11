ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa's road to the final vs Australia

But how did their entire journey in the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle pan out? Take a look.

South Africa vs India (2023/24): Series drawn 1–1

South Africa launched their WTC journey at home with a marquee clash against India. A dominant win in Centurion was offset by a resilient Indian comeback in Cape Town. The drawn series ensured a steady start for the Proteas, offering crucial WTC points while setting the tone for a fiercely competitive campaign ahead.

New Zealand vs South Africa (2023/24): Lost 0–2