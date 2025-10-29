Here's why Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the first 3 T20s vs Australia

How the injury happened

Nitish sustained his left quadriceps injury while fielding during the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23. The youngster reportedly pulled up while diving near the long-on boundary and appeared in discomfort before walking off the field. Team sources indicated that he had strained his left thigh, and early assessments suggested a minor tear.

The injury forced him to miss the third and final ODI in Sydney, where India opted to bring in Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen their bowling attack, compromising slightly on batting depth. The selectors also made a pace change, replacing Arshdeep Singh with Prasidh Krishna for the decider.

Meanwhile, Australia, after winning the toss, invited India to bat first on the chase-friendly wicket at Manuka Oval.