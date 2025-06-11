ICC chief Jay Shah rings the bell at Lord's to commence ICC WTC 2025 final

ALSO READ: SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final

South Africa take early lead on Day 1

Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s saw South Africa take early control after skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia. The match began with a cautious start as Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne negotiated three consecutive maiden overs, showing discipline against the new ball.

However, the momentum quickly shifted when Kagiso Rabada produced a game-changing over, dismissing Khawaja for a duck and removing Cameron Green shortly after he had struck a boundary. With Australia reeling early, Steve Smith joined Labuschagne to steady the innings.