IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc claims first five-wicket haul vs India

As the hosts Australia sought to level the India vs Australia five-match Test series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mitchell Starc turned the pink ball into a lethal weapon, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul against India as Australia dismantled India’s lower order on day one of the day-night Test in Adelaide on Friday.

After reducing India to a precarious 82 for four at tea, Australia completed the job swiftly, taking the remaining six wickets for just 98 runs before the dinner break. Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland made full use of the evening conditions, extracting significant movement from the pink ball. Starc’s inswingers were devastating as he removed R. Ashwin and Harshit Rana, while Cummins delivered a barrage of short balls that kept the Indian batsmen on edge.

In a dramatic turn of events, veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc got the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal off the first ball of the match. He struck twice in quick succession before the break, leaving India in tatters at Dinner Break.

Starc, with his relentless pace, removed KL Rahul (37 off 64) and Virat Kohli (7 off 8) in a blistering passage of play, turning the tide firmly in Australia’s favour. The pair had earlier added 69 runs for the second wicket, following a solid start from Shubman Gill (31 off 51) and Rahul. But just when India looked set to make the most of the promising partnership, disaster struck.

In a crushing blow, Scott Boland delivered the final hammer, sending a well-set Gill packing with a full ball that struck him plumb in front. From there, the collapse came swiftly: India lost their last three wickets for a mere 12 runs, leaving them in dire straits.

Minutes earlier, Rohit Sharma had been comfortably watching from the dressing room, but he was forced to march out to the middle, joining Rishabh Pant (4 not out) at the break with India’s hopes hanging by a thread. Sharma, opting to drop himself down the order, made way for Rahul at the top, only to find himself in the midst of a growing crisis.

India 1st Inning 180-10 (44.1 ov) CRR:4.08 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b M Starc 0 1 0 0 0 KL Rahul c NA McSweeney b M Starc 37 64 6 0 57.81 Shubman Gill lbw b SM Boland 31 51 5 0 60.78 Virat Kohli c S Smith b M Starc 7 8 1 0 87.5 Rishabh Pant (WK) c M Labuschagne b P Cummins 21 35 2 0 60 Rohit Sharma (C) lbw b SM Boland 3 23 0 0 13.04 Nitish Kumar Reddy c T Head b M Starc 42 54 3 3 77.78 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b M Starc 22 22 3 0 100 Harshit Rana b M Starc 0 3 0 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah c U Khawaja b P Cummins 0 8 0 0 0 Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 3 1 0 133.33 Extras 13 (b 0, Ib 5, w 1, nb 7, p 0) Starc returned in the second session on Day 1 to claim the wicket of R Ashwin and Harshit Rana to complete his first five-wicket haul against India.

Total 180 (10 wkts, 44.1 Ov)

Bowler O M R W NB ECO

Mitchell Starc 14.1 2 48 6 2 3.39

Pat Cummins 12 4 41 2 0 3.42

Scott Boland 13 0 54 2 3 4.15

Nathan Lyon 1 0 6 0 0 6

Mitchell Marsh 4 0 26 0 2 6.5

It had all started so promisingly for India when they opted to bat on a pitch with decent grass cover. But things quickly took a turn for the worse, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, fresh from his memorable debut in Australia, dismissed first ball by a full, swinging delivery from Starc, adjudged leg before wicket.

Meanwhile, Gill, making his return from injury, batted with quiet assurance, while Rahul, after taking 21 balls to open his account, began to assert himself with aggressive strokeplay. Gill, in particular, found success against Starc, whose wayward lengths gave the Indian opener ample opportunities to capitalise. The highlight of his knock was a series of elegant cover drives and off-drives off the left-arm pacer.

However, India’s momentum came to a shuddering halt when Starc’s short-pitched deliveries caught Rahul and Kohli off guard. The two star batters were dismissed in successive overs, with sharp rises off the pitch sending them into the waiting slips. Boland then struck the fatal blow to Gill, trapping him in front.