IND vs AUS: MCG attendance record shattered in historic Boxing Day Test

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2024 has now become the second-highest attended game in Test cricket history, behind only the 1999 India-Pakistan Test at Eden Gardens

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 witness record crowd in a Boxing Day Test
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
The Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed history on Monday (December 30, 2024) as the all-time attendance record for a Test match was obliterated during the fourth Test between India and Australia. An unprecedented 350,700 spectators flocked to the iconic venue, surpassing the previous record of 350,535 set during the 1937 Ashes, an era dominated by the legendary Don Bradman.
 
A monumental Day five crowd
 
At lunch on Day Five, the crowd count reached 51,371, pushing the total attendance past the historic mark. By the afternoon session, over 60,000 spectators were present as India pursued a daunting 340-run target, adding further energy to the electrifying atmosphere.
 
"Day 5 current attendance is 51,371. The total attendance of 350,700 is the greatest for any Test match at the MCG, exceeding the total of 350,534 against England in 1937 over six days. This is also the greatest attendance for any Test match played in Australia," Cricket Australia announced in a statement.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE
 
Second-highest attendance in Test history
 
India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2024 has now become the second-highest attended game in Test cricket history, behind only the 1999 India-Pakistan Test at Eden Gardens, which drew an extraordinary 465,000 spectators over the course of the match.
 
Daily turnout adds to the Spectacle

The turnout for each day of the Test showcased the immense interest in this contest. Day one saw 87,242 fans filling the stands, while Day two broke records with 85,147 attendees. Day three wasn’t far behind, with 83,073 fans streaming in. Even on Sunday, 43,867 people thronged the stadium. On Day Five, tickets were priced at just 10 Australian dollars, further contributing to the remarkable attendance.
 
MCG Chief Awestruck by the Spectacle
 
Melbourne Cricket Club boss Stuart Fox expressed his amazement at the unprecedented turnout. "I've not seen anything like it at a cricket match," Fox told cricket.com.au.
 
"The spirit in the stadium was incredible. All of our staff on day one said how happy the crowd were. I thought Taylor Swift was big, but this has been something else," he added.  Check latest news on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Reflecting on the significance of 2024, Fox remarked, "With Taylor Swift’s concerts, a fantastic AFL season, and now this Boxing Day Test, it’s going to be hard to beat. I can assure you."
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

