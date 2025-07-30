Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 5th Test Playing 11: No Stokes, Archer; England make 4 changes

IND vs ENG 5th Test Playing 11: No Stokes, Archer; England make 4 changes

Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury. Spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse will also miss the match

Ben Stokes
London: England's captain Ben Stokes gestures during India vs England Test series 2025. (File Photo:PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The England men’s team has made four changes to their playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London, starting Thursday.
 
Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a right shoulder injury. Spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse will also miss the match. In Stokes’s absence, Ollie Pope will lead the side.
 
Reacting to his injury, Stokes said he was “disappointed not to finish the series” but confirmed that he would begin rehabilitation immediately to be fit for the winter. While he did not specify the muscle involved—humorously admitting he could not pronounce it—he added that he had already planned to rest after the series, so the injury’s timing had not disrupted his broader plans.
 
England have named Jacob Bethell in the playing XI, with the left-hander set to bat at No. 6. Surrey fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton return to the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue.
 
Stokes also commented on the demanding schedule of the five-match series, noting the inconsistency in breaks between Tests. While some matches were separated by eight to nine days, others had only a short turnaround. He suggested that a more even gap of four to five days between matches would have better served both teams.
 
On Dawson’s exclusion, Stokes said the decision was tactical, citing the Oval pitch’s seamer-friendly nature. “We felt the conditions didn’t warrant a regular spinner,” he explained.
 

England Playing XI for fifth Test:

  1. Zak Crawley
  2. Ben Duckett
  3. Ollie Pope (capt)
  4. Joe Root
  5. Harry Brook
  6. Jacob Bethell
  7. Jamie Smith (wk)
  8. Chris Woakes
  9. Gus Atkinson
  10. Jamie Overton
  11. Josh Tongue
 
Stokes described the series as both physically and mentally demanding, calling it a gruelling battle that tested character and endurance. He praised the fighting spirit of both teams, saying their commitment showed how much Test cricket still means to players from India and England.
 
Asked about the altercation between India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Oval pitch curator, Stokes took a diplomatic route, saying he was not present during the incident and had no comment on it.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC rankings: Abhishek Sharma becomes No.1 T20I batter for the first time

Australia complete perfect 8-0 sweep on the dominant West Indies tour

Blow-by-blow account of Gambhir vs Curator spat | IND vs ENG 5th Test

West Indies vs Australia 5th T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

ENG vs IND: Ben Stokes set to be available for Oval Test against India

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs EnglandEngland cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story