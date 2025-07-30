IND vs ENG 5th Test Playing 11: No Stokes, Archer; England make 4 changes

The England men’s team has made four changes to their playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London, starting Thursday.

Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a right shoulder injury. Spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse will also miss the match. In Stokes’s absence, Ollie Pope will lead the side.

Reacting to his injury, Stokes said he was “disappointed not to finish the series” but confirmed that he would begin rehabilitation immediately to be fit for the winter. While he did not specify the muscle involved—humorously admitting he could not pronounce it—he added that he had already planned to rest after the series, so the injury’s timing had not disrupted his broader plans.

England have named Jacob Bethell in the playing XI , with the left-hander set to bat at No. 6. Surrey fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton return to the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue. Stokes also commented on the demanding schedule of the five-match series, noting the inconsistency in breaks between Tests. While some matches were separated by eight to nine days, others had only a short turnaround. He suggested that a more even gap of four to five days between matches would have better served both teams. On Dawson’s exclusion, Stokes said the decision was tactical, citing the Oval pitch’s seamer-friendly nature. “We felt the conditions didn’t warrant a regular spinner,” he explained.