Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ stats: Top 10 highest run-getters across Tests, ODIs and T20Is

IND vs NZ stats: Top 10 highest run-getters across Tests, ODIs and T20Is

In the 41-day-long tour, India will face New Zealand in five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches

India vs New Zealand: Top run scorers
India vs New Zealand: Top run scorers
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Indian cricket team is all set to kick off their all-format tour of New Zealand, starting with a five-match T20I series on Thursday, October 22, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In the 41-day-long tour, India, along with the T20Is, will also face the Kiwis in five ODIs and two Test matches.
 
In recent years, the India vs New Zealand rivalry has taken a new form across formats as the two teams have constantly faced each other in high-stakes matches. From the semifinals of the ODI World Cups in 2019 and 2023 to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021 and the final of the T20I World Cup earlier this year, the two sides have proved to be formidable opponents for each other.
 
The two-match Test series will be the most anticipated leg of the series. Both teams are eyeing a spot in the 2025-27 WTC final, and the outcome of the series will play a crucial part in their qualification chances.
 
India will also be looking to avenge their 0-3 Test series loss at the hands of the Kiwis at home in 2024, which ended their 12-year unbeaten run in red-ball cricket on home soil.
 
One of the most important factors on the tour is going to be batting, as both sides boast strong, in-form batting line-ups. Meanwhile, whichever side performs well with the bat will get the upper hand on the tour.
 
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the top run-getters in India vs New Zealand matches across all three formats, i.e. Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Most runs in India vs New Zealand Tests

The two sides first faced each other in a Test match back in 1955, and in the 71 years since then, they have taken the field against each other in 65 matches, out of which New Zealand have won 22, India have won 16, while 27 matches have ended in draws.
 
In terms of the top run-scorers in India vs New Zealand Tests, the Indian side holds the top two spots, with Rahul Dravid (1,659 runs) at the top, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (1,595 runs) in second place. Brendon McCullum (1,224 runs) is in third place and is the only New Zealand batter to cross the 1,000-run mark against India in Test matches. 
 
Top 10 highest run-scorers in India vs New Zealand Tests:
 
PlayerSpanMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
R Dravid (IND)1998-201015282165922263.80366845.226612232
SR Tendulkar (IND)1990-201224395159521746.91299753.214812126
BB McCullum (NZ)2009-201410191122430268.00201360.8042114113
GT Dowling (NZ)1965-19691122296423948.2032261+11
V Kohli (IND)2012-20241427295921138.36177953.903421164
LRPL Taylor (NZ)2009-20211731289015130.68158456.183121176
B Sutcliffe (NZ)1955-19659163885230*68.0733075+0
V Sehwag (IND)2002-20121221188317344.15105983.3823013110
KS Williamson (NZ)2010-20211324187113137.86199743.61251932
CA Pujara (IND)2012-20211223186715939.40206142.062411083

Most runs in India vs New Zealand ODIs

India and New Zealand have so far faced each other in 123 ODI matches, out of which India have won 63, New Zealand have won 52, one match ended in a tie, while seven games ended in no result.
 
Just like in Tests, India hold the top two spots in the top 10 highest run-scorers list in ODI cricket between India and New Zealand, as Virat Kohli (1,897 runs) holds the top spot, while Sachin Tendulkar (1,750 runs) is in second place. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are the next two on the list with 1,385 and 1,239 runs, respectively.
 
Top 10 highest run-scorers in India vs New Zealand ODIs:
 
PlayerSpanMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
V Kohli (IND)2010-2026363631897154*57.48196396.63710116828
SR Tendulkar (IND)1990-2009424131750186*46.05183595.3658420626
LRPL Taylor (NZ)2009-2020353451385112*47.75163484.7638112018
KS Williamson (NZ)2010-202531302123911844.25163975.59111111310
NJ Astle (NZ)1995-200529291120712043.10152079.405531199
V Sehwag (IND)2001-201023231115713052.591113103.9563215222
RG Sharma (IND)2009-202634321113414736.58133085.2626010249
M Azharuddin (IND)1985-1999403981118108*36.06148375.38170839
SP Fleming (NZ)1994-20054038410989032.29153071.760901145
SC Ganguly (IND)1997-2005323111079153*35.96145474.2036312610

Most runs in India vs New Zealand T20Is

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 31 T20Is to date, out of which New Zealand have won 19, India have won 11, while one match ended in a tie.
 
Despite having the advantage in head-to-head numbers, India once again lead the top run-scorers list in India vs New Zealand T20Is, as former Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with 526 runs, is in the top spot, while another former Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, with 511 runs, is in second place.
 
New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, with 477 runs, is in third place. However, with neither Rohit nor Surya being part of the series, Seifert will have the chance to claim the top spot if he manages to score at least 50 runs.
 
Top 10 highest run-scorers in India vs New Zealand T20Is:
 
PlayerSpanMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
SA Yadav (IND)2021-202614144526111*52.60309170.221425129
RG Sharma (IND)2009-2021171725118034.06362141.160603727
TL Seifert (NZ)2019-2026161624778434.07312152.880504126
C Munro (NZ)2016-202012121426109*38.72286148.951303224
KS Williamson (NZ)2012-2022131314199534.91322130.120303216
DJ Mitchell (NZ)2019-20262020338359*22.52258148.440113219
MJ Guptill (NZ)2009-2021161603807023.75290131.030203223
Ishan Kishan (IND)2021-20261212037210331.00229162.441204222
LRPL Taylor (NZ)2007-20201313334954*34.90270129.250201914
KL Rahul (IND)2020-20218813226546.00234137.600302613

India tour of New Zealand 2026: Full schedule

MatchDateCityVenueStart time (IST)
1st T20IThursday, October 22, 2026ChristchurchHagley Oval12:30 PM IST
2nd T20ISaturday, October 24, 2026ChristchurchHagley Oval12:30 PM IST
3rd T20ITuesday, October 27, 2026WellingtonSky Stadium12:30 PM IST
4th T20IFriday, October 30, 2026AucklandEden Park12:30 PM IST
5th T20ISunday, November 1, 2026HamiltonSeddon Park12:30 PM IST
1st ODIWednesday, November 4, 2026AucklandEden Park7:30 AM IST
2nd ODISaturday, November 7, 2026WellingtonSky Stadium7:30 AM IST
3rd ODITuesday, November 10, 2026HamiltonSeddon Park7:30 AM IST
4th ODIFriday, November 13, 2026Mount MaunganuiBay Oval7:30 AM IST
5th ODISunday, November 15, 2026Mount MaunganuiBay Oval7:30 AM IST
1st TestThursday, November 19, 2026WellingtonBasin Reserve3:30 AM IST
2nd TestFriday, November 27, 2026ChristchurchHagley Oval3:30 AM IST
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agha hits fourth ODI ton as Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka in tri-series opener

SA lose two wickets as rain washes out day one of 2nd Test vs AUS

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

IND vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's women's T20I match?

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Bengaluru weather report and hourly rain forecast

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia vs New ZealandCricket NewsSachin Tendulkar

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyTiger Shroff Firing CaseQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareAxis Bank sharesLTCG tax cutPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

Next Story