India vs Australia 1st ODI: Nitish Reddy makes his ODI debut in Perth

Reddy's inclusion adds depth to India's middle order and offers a seam-bowling option on the bouncy Perth track

Nitish Reddy
Nitish Reddy
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
India’s young all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who made his Test debut in Australia last year, is now also making his ODI debut in Australia today, receiving his maiden India cap from former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Perth Stadium. The 22-year-old from Andhra has been rewarded for his impressive performances in Tests and T20Is for India, where his composed batting and wicket-taking ability caught the selectors’ attention as a viable option for the ODI squad.
 
During the pre-match team huddle, Rohit presented Reddy with the Indian cap, congratulating him on achieving a major milestone in his career. The moment was met with applause from teammates, marking a proud occasion for the youngster, who has risen rapidly through the ranks. 
 
Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

