India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11, live match time, free live streaming

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Playing 11 prediction: Kuldeep Yadav is expected to replace Ravindra Jadeja in India's Playing 11 for the second Test against England in Vizag tomorrow

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma ahead of India vs England 2nd Test in Vizag. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar

Feb 01 2024
India would aim to level the five-match Test series when Rohit Sharma's men take on England-led by Ben Stokes at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Thursday (February 2). After the first Test in Hyderabad, both teams have some injury concerns and in all likelihood changes are expected in the Playing 11s. While India will miss the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in their XI, there is still some concern over the fitness of Jack Leach in the English camp.

For the batter spot in India's line-up, there will be a toss up between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to replace Ravindra Jadeja in India's Playing 11 for the second Test against England in Vizag. However, the management could surprise many by handing debut to left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar in a like to like replacement for Jadeja.

England, on the other hand, is planning to field all spin attack against India in Vizag as hinted by head coach Brendon McCullum. This means Jack Leach is expected to get fit for the second Test with Shoaib Bashir also expected to earn a debut for England. 


2nd Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar/Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed.

India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England played in 132 Tests since 1932. Overall, England hold the upper hand with 51 wins, while India has secured 31. In India, the hosts have won 22 of the 55 matches while the Three Lions registered victories in 15, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England has clinched 19 series India has won 11 series.

Overall

Total Matches played: 132
India won: 31
England won: 51
Drawn: 50

In India

Total matches played: 55
India won: 22
England won: 15
Drawn: 28

Squads of both the  teams


England squad for five-match Test series vs India
Player name Role
Ben Stokes (C) Batter
Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler
James Anderson Pacer
Gus Atkinson Pacer
Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter
Shoaib Bashir Spin bowler
Dan Lawrence replaced Harry Brook Batter
Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Batter
Zak Crawley Batter
Ben Duckett Batter
Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter
Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner
Jack Leach Left-arm spinner
Ollie Pope Batter
Ollie Robinson Pacer
Joe Root Batter
Mark Wood Pacer

 

Feb 01 2024

