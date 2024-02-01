India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11, live match time, free live streaming

India would aim to level the five-match Test series when Rohit Sharma's men take on England-led by Ben Stokes at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Thursday (February 2). After the first Test in Hyderabad, both teams have some injury concerns and in all likelihood changes are expected in the Playing 11s. While India will miss the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in their XI, there is still some concern over the fitness of Jack Leach in the English camp.

For the batter spot in India's line-up, there will be a toss up between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to replace Ravindra Jadeja in India's Playing 11 for the second Test against England in Vizag. However, the management could surprise many by handing debut to left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar in a like to like replacement for Jadeja.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

England, on the other hand, is planning to field all spin attack against India in Vizag as hinted by head coach Brendon McCullum. This means Jack Leach is expected to get fit for the second Test with Shoaib Bashir also expected to earn a debut for England.

2nd Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar/Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed.

India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England played in 132 Tests since 1932. Overall, England hold the upper hand with 51 wins, while India has secured 31. In India, the hosts have won 22 of the 55 matches while the Three Lions registered victories in 15, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England has clinched 19 series India has won 11 series.

Overall

Total Matches played: 132

India won: 31

England won: 51

Drawn: 50

In India

Total matches played: 55

India won: 22

England won: 15

Drawn: 28

Squads of both the teams