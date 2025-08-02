ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3: Akash-Jaiswal frustrates English bowlers at Oval

It was all India in the morning session of Day 3 of the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as the visitors scored 114 runs in the session with just one wicket lost to take their second-innings total to 189 for 3 and their lead to 166 runs. India will aim to keep the momentum going and bat England out of the match by the end of the day.

ALSO READ: What is highest score by a night watchman for India in Tests since 2000? The morning session started with India resuming their second innings at 75 for 2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51* ) and Akash Deep (4*) still at the crease. The batting duo wasted no time and took the fight straight to the English bowlers, needing only five overs to take India’s total past the 100-run mark. They continued to march ahead with calculative shots to complete the half-century stand for the third wicket.

England had the chance to get the breakthrough twice in the same over against Akash Deep, but the batter first survived an LBW appeal due to the umpire’s call, then had his catch dropped in the slips the very next ball. He took full advantage of the lifeline and went on to score his maiden Test fifty in 72 balls to keep India rolling. Meanwhile, England looked completely off the mark, bowling short balls to Akash Deep while he was clearly struggling against length deliveries. Even the commentators on the JioStar broadcasting team called this out, saying, “This is what happens when you go to Plan B without fully utilising Plan A.”