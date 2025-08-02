Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3: Akash-Jaiswal frustrates English bowlers at Oval

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3: Akash-Jaiswal frustrates English bowlers at Oval

Akash Deep, after being dropped in the slips, went on to complete his maiden Test fifty to put England under more pressure before losing his wicket on 66

Akash Deep during Oval Test
Akash Deep during Oval Test
Aditya Kaushik
Aug 02 2025
It was all India in the morning session of Day 3 of the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as the visitors scored 114 runs in the session with just one wicket lost to take their second-innings total to 189 for 3 and their lead to 166 runs. India will aim to keep the momentum going and bat England out of the match by the end of the day.
 
The morning session started with India resuming their second innings at 75 for 2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51* ) and Akash Deep (4*) still at the crease. The batting duo wasted no time and took the fight straight to the English bowlers, needing only five overs to take India’s total past the 100-run mark. They continued to march ahead with calculative shots to complete the half-century stand for the third wicket. 
 
England had the chance to get the breakthrough twice in the same over against Akash Deep, but the batter first survived an LBW appeal due to the umpire’s call, then had his catch dropped in the slips the very next ball. He took full advantage of the lifeline and went on to score his maiden Test fifty in 72 balls to keep India rolling.
 
Meanwhile, England looked completely off the mark, bowling short balls to Akash Deep while he was clearly struggling against length deliveries. Even the commentators on the JioStar broadcasting team called this out, saying, “This is what happens when you go to Plan B without fully utilising Plan A.”
 
Yashasvi Jasiwal (85 not out) and Akash Deep (66) then completed their 100 run stand for the third wicket before Akash Deep finally lost his wicket just before the lunch break as India finished the session with 114 runs at the loss of one wicket.  
India scorecard at lunch, Day 3 of 5th Test: 
India 2nd Inning
189-3 (44 ov) CRR:4.30
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 85 106 10 2 80.19
KL Rahul c J Root b JC Tongue 7 28 1 0 25
Sai Sudharsan lbw b G Atkinson 11 29 1 0 37.93
Akash Deep c G Atkinson b J Overton 66 94 12 0 70.21
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 11 8 2 0 137.5
Extras 9 (b 4, Ib 3, w 1, nb 1, p 0)
Total 189 (3 wkts, 44 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Gus Atkinson 14 2 65 1 1 4.64
Josh Tongue 16 3 64 1 0 4
Jamie Overton 13 2 47 1 0 3.62
Jacob Bethell 1 0 6 0 0 6
 

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

