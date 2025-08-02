ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3: Akash-Jaiswal frustrates English bowlers at Oval

|India 2nd Inning
|189-3 (44 ov) CRR:4.30
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Not out
|85
|106
|10
|2
|80.19
|KL Rahul
|c J Root b JC Tongue
|7
|28
|1
|0
|25
|Sai Sudharsan
|lbw b G Atkinson
|11
|29
|1
|0
|37.93
|Akash Deep
|c G Atkinson b J Overton
|66
|94
|12
|0
|70.21
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|11
|8
|2
|0
|137.5
|Extras
|9 (b 4, Ib 3, w 1, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|189 (3 wkts, 44 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Gus Atkinson
|14
|2
|65
|1
|1
|4.64
|Josh Tongue
|16
|3
|64
|1
|0
|4
|Jamie Overton
|13
|2
|47
|1
|0
|3.62
|Jacob Bethell
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
