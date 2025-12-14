Home / Cricket / News / India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India

U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Dec 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns today in a high-voltage Group A clash of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, with both sides entering the contest on the back of record-breaking wins. India arrive brimming with confidence after posting the highest total in tournament history against the UAE, powered by a breathtaking century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top of the order. The opener’s aggressive approach set the tone for a dominant performance, backed by solid contributions from the middle order.
 
Pakistan, however, have matched India’s intensity and then some. Their crushing victory over Malaysia showcased both batting depth and bowling firepower, with Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain piling on the runs before the bowlers dismantled the opposition. With both teams boasting in-form openers and potent bowling units, today’s contest promises a fierce battle for supremacy and could go a long way in shaping the Group A standings.  Check all the live updates from the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.
 
U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV
Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU
Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV
Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV
UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App
United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox
New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV
Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV
MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, December 14.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 AM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.

Topics: Cricket News India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

