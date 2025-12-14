India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns today in a high-voltage Group A clash of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, with both sides entering the contest on the back of record-breaking wins. India arrive brimming with confidence after posting the highest total in tournament history against the UAE, powered by a breathtaking century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top of the order. The opener’s aggressive approach set the tone for a dominant performance, backed by solid contributions from the middle order.

Check all the live updates from the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 match here Pakistan, however, have matched India’s intensity and then some. Their crushing victory over Malaysia showcased both batting depth and bowling firepower, with Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain piling on the runs before the bowlers dismantled the opposition. With both teams boasting in-form openers and potent bowling units, today’s contest promises a fierce battle for supremacy and could go a long way in shaping the Group A standings.

But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look. U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place? The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, December 14. What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025? The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 AM IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled? The first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 AM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India? Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.