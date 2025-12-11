Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, teams, format, live streaming

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, teams, format, live streaming

The live telecast of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
After a thrilling Men’s Senior Asia Cup and Rising Star Asia Cup, the ACC will now host the Under-19 Asia Cup starting December 12. The 2025 edition, featuring eight teams, will run until December 21 in the UAE, with matches scheduled at the ICC Academy Ground and the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. Five ACC full members — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — will compete alongside qualifiers Malaysia, Nepal and the UAE. All eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each for the group stage, and matches will be played in the ODI format.
 
Bangladesh will enter the tournament as defending champions after their 2024 triumph over India. The tournament promises high-quality youth cricket and an early glimpse at the next generation of stars. 
 

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Teams

Group A
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Malaysia
Group B

Also Read

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live score updates

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: Varun gets the breakthrough for IND; Hendricks departs

IPL 2026 player auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 batters who can trigger bidding war on December 16

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, match timings, live streaming

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs SA T20I head to head

IND vs SA: Which team leads the head-to-head stats in T20Is over the years

  • Bangladesh
  • Afghanistan
  • Sri Lanka
  • Nepal

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule

Date Match No. Group Venue Team 1 Team 2 Time (IST)
Dec 12, 2025 1 Group A ICC Academy Ground, Dubai India U19 UAE U19 10:30 AM
Dec 12, 2025 2 Group A The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Pakistan U19 Malaysia U19 10:30 AM
Dec 13, 2025 3 Group B ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Afghanistan U19 Bangladesh U19 10:30 AM
Dec 13, 2025 4 Group B The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Sri Lanka U19 Nepal U19 10:30 AM
Dec 14, 2025 5 Group A ICC Academy Ground, Dubai India U19 Pakistan U19 10:30 AM
Dec 14, 2025 6 Group A The Sevens Stadium, Dubai UAE U19 Malaysia U19 10:30 AM
Dec 15, 2025 8 Group B The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Bangladesh U19 Nepal U19 10:30 AM
Dec 15, 2025 7 Group B ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Afghanistan U19 Sri Lanka U19 10:30 AM
Dec 16, 2025 9 Group A ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Pakistan U19 UAE U19 10:30 AM
Dec 16, 2025 10 Group A The Sevens Stadium, Dubai India U19 Malaysia U19 10:30 AM
Dec 17, 2025 11 Group B ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Bangladesh U19 Sri Lanka U19 10:30 AM
Dec 17, 2025 12 Group B The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Afghanistan U19 Nepal U19 10:30 AM
Dec 19, 2025 Semi Final 1 - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai A1 B2 10:30 AM
Dec 19, 2025 Semi Final 2 - The Sevens Stadium, Dubai B1 A2 10:30 AM
Dec 21, 2025 Final - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai TBC TBC 10:30 AM
 
ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Format
 
The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played in ODI format with 8 teams divided into two groups of four teams each. All teams will play one match against the other three teams in their group in the group stages. After the end of Group stages top two teams from both groups will qualify for the two semifinals. The winner of those two semifinals will then face each other in the final for the title. 

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full squads of all participating teams

Afghanistan squad: Mehboob Taskin (c, wk), Khalid Ahmadzai (wk), Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Rohullah Arab, Nazeefullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz Khan, Azizullah Miakhil, Uzair Khan Niazi, Nasratullah Nooristani, Osman Sadat, Zaitullah Shaheen, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Khatir Khan Stanikzai, Hafeezullah Zadran, Wahidullah Zadran
 
Bangladesh squad: Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar (vc), Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvej Jibon, Rizan Hossain, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md Shabuj
 
India squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kishan Kumar Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
 
Malaysia squad: Deeaz Patro (c), Muhammad Aalif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Azib Wajdi, Muhamad Nurhanif, Che Ahmad Al Atif Che Zaman, Muhd Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afinid, Mohammad Hairil (wk), Muhammad Fathul Muin, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syakir Izzudin, Ahmad Tarmimi
 
Nepal squad: Ashok Dhami (c), Niraj Yadav (vc, wk), Dilsad Ali, Abishek Tiwari, Cibrin Shrestha, Sahil Patel, Dayanand Mandal, Nischal Chhetri, Ashish Lohar (wk), Nitesh Kumar Patel, Chandan Ram, Roshan BK, Bipin Sharma, Vansh Chhetri, Yubraj Khatri
 
Pakistan squad: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Huzaifa, Daniyal Ali Khan, Sameer Minhas, Momin Qamar, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Abdul Subhan, Hamza Zahoor (wk)
 
Sri Lanka squad: Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage (vc), Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Adham Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Navodya
 
United Arab Emirates squad: Yayin Rai (c), Saleh Amin (wk), Muhammad Bazil Asim, Noorullah Ayobi, Shalom D’Souza, Karan Dhiman, Naseem Khan, Rayan Khan, Ahmed Khodadad, Prithvi Madhu, Ayaan Misbah, Zainullah Rahmani, Yug Sharma, Aliasgar Shums, Uddish Suri

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 begin? 
The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will begin on Friday, December 12.
 
What are the venues for the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025? 
The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will be played at the ICC Academy Ground and the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.
 
What time will the toss for the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches take place? 
The toss for all ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will take place at 10 am IST.
 
What time will the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches begin? 
All ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will start at 10.30 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches in India? 
The live telecast of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches in India? 
The live streaming of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

More From This Section

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 pitch report

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Mullanpur pitch report, key stadium stats

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

T20 World Cup tickets are live! Here's how you can book your tickets

ICC and AB InBev brand collaboration

AB InBev named official beer partner of ICC for major tournaments from 2026

AB de Villiers and Gautam Gambhir

ABD backs Gambhir's batting opinion, cautions against too much flexibility

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins fit again to lead Australia ahead of Adelaide Ashes Test

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Cricket News India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon