India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11 prediction: Both India and South Africa are expected to field an unchanged 11 for the match

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
After a thrilling first T20 match of the series at Cuttack, which saw India dismantle South Africa for just 74 to win the match by a mammoth 101-run margin, the two teams are now set to take the field at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, for the second T20 of the five-match series. Hosts India will aim to extend their lead in the series to 2-0, while Aiden Markram-led South Africa will try to make a strong comeback and level the series.
 
The Indian team looks pretty much settled and unbothered as far as the team combination goes. However, the struggle of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill with the bat will be a point of concern for the men in blue.
 
On the other hand, South Africa have to get past India’s spin attack led by the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel, who not only take wickets at crucial junctures but also provide India with economical bowling in the middle overs to squeeze the air out of the opponents’ batting line-up.
 
As far as the team combination is concerned, it’s unlikely that either team will be calling for any unforced change in their playing 11 for the Thursday clash. 

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
 
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

India vs South Africa T20I head-to-head stats

  • Total matches played: 32
  • India won: 19
  • South Africa won: 12
  • No result: 1

Squad of both teams:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.
 
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs South Africa 2nd T20 take place?
 
The second T20 match of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Thursday (December 11).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 2nd T20?
 
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, will host India vs South Africa 2nd T20 on Thursday.
 
What is India vs South Africa 2nd T20 live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 2nd T20 live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match? 
The India vs South Africa 2nd T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 2nd T20 match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs South AfricaT20 cricket

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

