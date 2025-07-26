Jasprit Bumrah next in line to retire from Tests? Here's what Kaif said

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has sparked speculation over Jasprit Bumrah's future in Test cricket, suggesting that the pace spearhead could be the next senior player to step away from the longest format following Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. 'Won't be surprised if Bumrah decides to retire soon'

Speaking in a video on his verified X handle, Kaif expressed concern over Bumrah’s physical condition, particularly after his underwhelming performance on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, where he managed only one wicket in 28 overs.

“Looking at how things are, I won’t be surprised if Bumrah decides to retire from Test cricket soon. Virat, Rohit, and Ashwin have already moved on, and Bumrah might follow,” Kaif remarked. “I sincerely hope I’m wrong, but he just doesn’t look comfortable out there. The passion is clearly there, but his body seems to be giving up.”

Kaif added that Bumrah appeared to be "losing the battle with his body," highlighting a notable drop in pace and overall effectiveness. He noted that during the Old Trafford Test, Bumrah was mostly operating in the 130-135 kmph range, rarely breaching the 140 kmph mark, a far cry from his usual sharpness. Bumrah denying captaincy for workload management Earlier this year, Bumrah had declined India's Test captaincy offer post-Rohit's retirement, citing concerns about workload management. "I didn't think it would be fair to the team to have a captain for just a few Tests. Continuity is important, and I've always prioritised the team's needs," Bumrah had explained.

The 31-year-old, currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Test bowling rankings, has struggled with injuries in recent months. He was unable to bowl during the second innings of the final Border-Gavaskar Test in Sydney due to a back problem and subsequently missed the 2025 Champions Trophy and the early phase of the IPL. On the ongoing England tour, Bumrah has carefully managed his workload, playing only three of the four Tests so far. While he impressed at Headingley with a five-wicket haul and followed it up with another strong showing at Lord’s, his diminished pace and rhythm during the Manchester Test have raised fresh doubts about his long-term fitness.