Rabada shines in WTC Final, surpasses Allan Donald's Test wicket tally
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Kagiso Rabada lit up Lord’s with a sensational opening spell as South Africa seized early control against Australia on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025. The experienced pacer delivered a fiery performance, claiming four crucial wickets and leaving the Australian batting lineup in disarray.
Rabada surpassed Allan Donald's 330-Test wicket tally on the day with his 4-for as well. Heading into the match with 329 Test wickets, Rabada has now surpassed Allan Donald’s tally of 330 to become South Africa’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Check SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final scorecard here Protea pacers doing the job on Day 1
After Proteas captain Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first in overcast conditions, Rabada took full advantage of the pitch and atmosphere. He bowled three consecutive maidens to start and then made a major breakthrough in his fourth over. Usman Khawaja, Australia’s top run-getter in the WTC, was sent back for a duck after edging to David Bedingham at first slip following a cautious 20-ball stay.
Rabada wasn’t done yet. In his following over, he struck again—this time dismissing Cameron Green. Green had briefly steadied things with a boundary off his first delivery, but a thick outside edge just a few balls later flew to Aiden Markram at second slip, leaving Australia in deep trouble. This double blow not only underscored Rabada’s impact but also showcased South Africa’s aggressive approach in this high-stakes clash. His dominance quickly caught the attention of fans, with the ICC sharing the highlights that rapidly spread across social media platforms.
Rabada then went on to strike twice in the final session of the day as well, taking out Pat Cummins and Beau Webster for the Proteas.
A standout performance in this match, specifically seven wickets or more, would also see him overtake Jacques Kallis’ record of 572 international wickets, placing him in the top five of South Africa’s all-time leading wicket-takers across all formats.
Rabada’s early heroics have not only jolted the Australian top order but have also laid a strong foundation for South Africa in their pursuit of a historic maiden WTC title.
