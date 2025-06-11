Rabada shines in WTC Final, surpasses Allan Donald's Test wicket tally

Kagiso Rabada lit up Lord’s with a sensational opening spell as South Africa seized early control against Australia on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025. The experienced pacer delivered a fiery performance, claiming four crucial wickets and leaving the Australian batting lineup in disarray.

Rabada surpassed Allan Donald's 330-Test wicket tally on the day with his 4-for as well. Heading into the match with 329 Test wickets, Rabada has now surpassed Allan Donald's tally of 330 to become South Africa's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

After Proteas captain Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first in overcast conditions, Rabada took full advantage of the pitch and atmosphere. He bowled three consecutive maidens to start and then made a major breakthrough in his fourth over. Usman Khawaja, Australia’s top run-getter in the WTC, was sent back for a duck after edging to David Bedingham at first slip following a cautious 20-ball stay. Rabada wasn’t done yet. In his following over, he struck again—this time dismissing Cameron Green. Green had briefly steadied things with a boundary off his first delivery, but a thick outside edge just a few balls later flew to Aiden Markram at second slip, leaving Australia in deep trouble. This double blow not only underscored Rabada’s impact but also showcased South Africa’s aggressive approach in this high-stakes clash. His dominance quickly caught the attention of fans, with the ICC sharing the highlights that rapidly spread across social media platforms.