ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 unveil star ambassadors for event

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 unveil star ambassadors for event

Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, leads a prestigious group that includes two-time champion Shane Watson from Australia and Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

With only a week remaining until the first match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a stellar lineup of Event Ambassadors who will enhance the fan experience during the tournament.
 
Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, leads a prestigious group that includes two-time champion Shane Watson from Australia, Shikhar Dhawan, Player of the Series during India’s 2013 triumph, and Tim Southee, the legendary New Zealand fast bowler.
 
Boasting a wealth of Champions Trophy experience, this esteemed group will offer fans exclusive insights throughout the tournament. They will contribute guest columns and attend matches, sharing their expertise on what promises to be an exciting competition with the world's top eight teams battling for the iconic white jackets.
 
 
Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed his excitement, saying, "I will always cherish the moment I lifted the trophy as Pakistan's captain in 2017. It was a proud moment for me and the entire nation. The passion of the fans and the joy of winning will remain forever in my heart. I'm thrilled to see the Champions Trophy back on the cricket calendar, especially with Pakistan hosting this prestigious event. The format ensures every game is crucial, and I'm eager to witness the tournament and serve as an Ambassador."
 
Shikhar Dhawan shared his thoughts: "Being part of a Champions Trophy is always a special experience. To return as an Ambassador for the upcoming edition is a true honor. Over the next few weeks, fans will witness the world’s top teams fight for the white jackets, knowing that every match is do-or-die. It’s the ultimate competition, and the tension makes it an unforgettable spectacle."

Tim Southee added: "I’m thrilled to be an Ambassador for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. It’s an event that I’ve always enjoyed playing in, and it’s known for delivering both excitement and drama. As a player, you understand that every match, every ball, and every moment counts in this tournament. I’m eager to see how the competition unfolds."
 
Shane Watson remarked: "The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a truly unique event, filled with unforgettable moments. With the top eight teams competing for the white jackets, we’re in for three weeks of extraordinary cricket. It’s going to be a thrilling ride."
 
Fans still have the chance to secure their tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. They can purchase tickets online or visit physical ticket outlets in Pakistan for more information on locations. Tickets for the Final, set for Sunday, March 9, will be available for purchase after the first semi-final in Dubai concludes.

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Cricket

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

