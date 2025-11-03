Women's first World Cup victory to boost brand value of key players

After a nail-biting match against the Proteas on Sunday, Harmanpreet Kaur -led women’s cricket team won their first ICC Women’s World Cup in Mumbai, boosting the brand value of key players in the team by up to 35 per cent.

Industry experts call the victory nostalgic, reminding Indian cricket fans of the Kapil Dev-led team lifting India’s maiden 1983 Men’s World Cup trophy in England. This victory for the women’s cricket team was driven by several factors, with players like Deepti Sharma (player of the tournament) and Shafali Verma (player of the match) performing with both bat and ball, helping India beat South Africa by 52 runs.

Vishal Jaison, co-founder, Baseline Ventures — a sports marketing, entertainment and brand licensing company — said that the brand value of players like Sharma, Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, who held an unbeaten 127-run score to win against the four-time World Cup champion, Australia, in the semi-finals, will each see at least an increase of 20 to 30 per cent. Industry experts collectively highlight that there is no limit for any category of brand to pursue women cricketers for endorsements, and the players are no longer limited to stereotypical segments such as personal care, beauty or fashion. Brands in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), financial technology and technology are actively scouting for women cricketers, the experts added.

“This is a landmark moment in women’s cricket — not just from an achievement perspective, but also from the number of kids who will be inspired to take up sports because of this. For the women who enabled this victory, this achievement has turbocharged their brand value and rightfully so,” said Jaison, adding that senior players like vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur will see a minimum rise of about 30 per cent in their brand value. As per media reports, Mandhana’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹32–35 crore, while Kaur’s net worth is around ₹25 crore. On the other hand, cricketer Virat Kohli has retained his top position as India’s most valued celebrity brand at $231.1 million in 2024, as per Kroll, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a brand value of $102.9 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, N Chandramouli, chief executive officer (CEO) of TRA Research, noted that Kaur, Mandhana, Sharma, Verma and Rodrigues are expected to see a jump in brand value in the range of 25 to 35 per cent. While there is a long way ahead for the gap between the top men’s cricket players and women’s players to narrow after Sunday’s victory, he added that in the next 12 to 24 months, if the women’s cricket team continues their top performance, there is a possibility for the gap between women’s and men’s cricket players to narrow slightly. “The uptick (in brand value) almost certainly will last longer and be more sustained because it looks like the 1983 or 2007 moment for the women’s team — that is, a huge triumph on the world stage that provides the impetus for the ecosystem to get even better and hopefully fuel sustained performance, which subsequently is what drives an increase in player brand value,” said Bhairav Shanth, co-founder, ITW Universe, a sports, entertainment and media consulting firm.