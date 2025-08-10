Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Tim David gets to 5,500 T20 runs, steals show against South Africa

Tim David gets to 5,500 T20 runs, steals show against South Africa

During the course of his knock, David reached a major career milestone, 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the landmark with his 29th run of the innings, doing so in his 285th T20 match.

Tim David

Tim David

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a tense series opener at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Tim David once again lived up to his billing as one of the most explosive finishers in world cricket. The 29-year-old delivered a match-saving knock, smashing 83 off 52 balls to help Australia post a competitive total of 178 against South Africa after a top-order collapse.  With wickets tumbling around him, David held the innings together and launched a ferocious assault at the death, clubbing eight towering sixes. His innings not only rescued Australia but also highlighted his immense value in the shortest format.
 
David completes 5,500 T20 runs 
 
During the course of his knock, David reached a major career milestone, 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the landmark with his 29th run of the innings, doing so in his 285th T20 match and 256th innings. His career stats are a testament to his consistency and power: an average above 30 and a blistering strike rate exceeding 162, alongside nearly 350 sixes across formats. This milestone further cements his reputation as one of the most dangerous lower-order batters in modern-day T20 cricket.
 
Over 1,300 runs in T20Is 
David's international numbers are equally impressive. He has now amassed over 1,300 runs in T20 Internationals from 58 appearances, boasting an average above 36. His record includes one century and six fifties. His ability to turn matches around single-handedly was once again on display against South Africa. 

Also Read

AUS vs SA 1st T20I

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Aussies set 179-run target for SA in Darwin

AUS vs SA

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 series

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

South Africa cricket team

Top 5 South Africa players to look out for during T20I series vs Australia

Australia cricket team

Top 5 Australian players to look out for during T20I series vs South Africa

 
The fastest T20I century for Australia 
Earlier this year, David made headlines by registering the fastest T20I century for Australia. He smashed a 37-ball ton against West Indies in Basseterre, breaking Josh Inglis's record (43 balls). It was a defining moment that further solidified his stature as a match-winner.
 
David's prowess isn't limited to internationals. He has been a consistent performer in T20 leagues around the globe. In the IPL, he has scored 846 runs from 50 matches at a strike rate of 173.36, including a stunning 185.14 in the 2025 season. In the Big Bash League, he has 1,326 runs at 157.66. Notably, he strikes at over 135 in every league he’s played.
 
On a day when Australia's top order faltered, Tim David rose to the occasion, proving why he’s the backbone of their T20 engine.

More From This Section

WI vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Chris Woakes

Woakes may choose rehab over surgery to stay fit for Ashes series

Virat Kohli and Naeem Amin

Kohli back in nets, steps up preparation for ODI series in Australia

Mitchell Marsh

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh confirms opening pair for T20 World Cup 2026

WI vs PAK

Hasan Nawaz shines in ODI debut as Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Topics : Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon