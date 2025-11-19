Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wood declared fit as England name 12-man squad for Ashes 1st Test

Ollie Pope's inclusion was widely anticipated following standout performances in the warm-up fixture against the England Lions at Lilac Hill.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

England has officially revealed a 12-man squad for the first Test of the upcoming Ashes series, with several notable selections setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling contest. The return of fast bowler Mark Wood, who has been declared fit after experiencing hamstring soreness, comes as a major boost for Ben Stokes’ side. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope has retained his place at No. 3, cementing his position after an impressive run of form.
 
Pope Secures No. 3 After Strong Warm-Up Performances
 
Ollie Pope’s inclusion was widely anticipated following standout performances in the warm-up fixture against the England Lions at Lilac Hill. With commanding scores of 100 and 90, Pope showed excellent touch and confidence heading into the series. His form ensures stability at the top order, meaning young batter Jacob Bethell will have to wait for an opportunity to make his Ashes debut. 
 
 
Spin vs Seam: England Keeps Options Open

One of the intriguing decisions in the squad is the selection of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ahead of all-rounder Will Jacks. Bashir’s presence signals that England is keeping the option of playing a specialist spinner, though his spot in the playing XI is far from certain. Considering Perth’s reputation for pace-friendly, grassy pitches, the team management is expected to lean on a seam-heavy bowling attack.
 
To reinforce that strategy, England has included all of its pace options: Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Gus Atkinson. The quartet offers a mix of raw pace, bounce, and control, giving England flexibility to tailor their attack to conditions.
 
Wood’s Fitness Boost Strengthens England’s Pace Unit
 
Mark Wood’s availability is particularly encouraging for England. His ability to generate extreme pace could prove decisive on fast Australian tracks. Alongside Archer, making a highly anticipated return to Test cricket—England’s pace battery looks powerful and potentially game-changing.
 
England’s 12-Man Squad for Ashes 1st Test
 
Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood.

Topics : Cricket News

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

