Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy delivers Test cricket classic as records tumble

- India scored 3,809 runs—second only to Australia’s 3,877 in the 1989 Ashes.
- Combined series aggregate was the second-highest ever after 7,221 runs in the 1993 Ashes.
- India registered eight 300+ totals and eight 350+ scores, a new record.
- Hit 470 boundaries—the most by any team in a Test series.
- Notched up 12 individual centuries, India’s highest in any series.
- Five batters scored over 400 runs—achieved only thrice before.
- Gill (754), Rahul, Jadeja each crossed 500 runs—joint-most in any series.
- Gill’s 754 runs: second-highest by a Test captain, beating Gooch’s 752 (1990).
- Jadeja’s 516: highest by an Indian at No. 6 or lower; also six fifty-plus scores.
- Jadeja’s run tally in England at No. 6 or lower (1,131) broke Clive Lloyd’s overseas record.
- Akash Deep’s 66: third-highest by an Indian nightwatchman.
- Jaiswal’s 118 included 94 runs behind square off-side—most since 2003.
- Root's 24 Test hundreds in England: most by any batter in one country.
- Overall 39 Test centuries: fourth-highest of all time.
- 13 tons vs India: ties Gavaskar’s tally vs WI; only Bradman (19 vs Eng) has more.
- Brook: Fastest to 10 Test tons in 70 years—just 50 innings.
- Root now has 13 fifty-plus scores in fourth innings—joint-most in Test history.
- Brook’s 91-ball century in the 5th Test: seventh-fastest in a fourth innings.
- 21 centuries in the series: equals 1955 WI-Australia record.
- Nine batters with 400+ runs: a new record for any Test series.
- 19 century partnerships: equals all-time record.
- Root now involved in 85 century stands, behind only Dravid (88) and Tendulkar (86).
- 100 Test tons at The Oval for England—second only to Lord’s (141).
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app