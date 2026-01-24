U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs NZ preview, match timings, key stadium stats

The group stage action of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will conclude today, with five-time champions India U19 taking on New Zealand in match 24 of the season at Queens Park Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: India records their joint biggest chase in T20Is; full list The match will be important as New Zealand desperately need a win to qualify for the Super 6 stage, while India, despite confirming their top spot in the group points table, will aim to finish with three wins out of three to gain an early advantage in the Super 6 stage.

India U19 team news India U19, despite being unbeaten so far in the tournament, will be a little worried about their batting performance. Skipper Ayush Mhatre is due some runs, while, apart from Abhigyan, the middle order has also looked lacklustre. Star opener Vaibhav, despite his half-century against Bangladesh, is yet to play to his full potential, as India would love to improve their batting form before entering the second stage. In bowling, India have been top-notch. Openers Khilan Patel and Deepesh Devendran are providing early wickets, while spinners are keeping the pressure on the opposition in the middle overs. They will try to replicate the performance against New Zealand on Saturday to enter the Super 6 stage with four points.

New Zealand U19 team news The New Zealand U19 side, on the other hand, will enter the match as the only team in the group with no losses yet, but also with no wins in the tournament so far, as both their earlier matches against the USA and Bangladesh were washed out due to rain. In terms of whatever limited performance they have been able to produce, they have looked good, but they will want a full match before entering the next stage. The Super 6 stage will also be on the line for the Kiwis if they lose to India by a big margin and the match between Bangladesh and the USA gets washed out. However, New Zealand will qualify for the Super 6 stage regardless of their match result if the match between the USA and Bangladesh produces a clear winner.

India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Harvansh Pangalia, R S Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel New Zealand U19 playing 11 (probable): Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones (c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe (wk), Jacob Cotter, Brandon Matzopoulos, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Harry Burns, Mason Clarke India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head record Matches played: 2

India U19 won: 1

New Zealand U19 won: 1

No result: 0 Queens Park Stadium: Key ODI stats Category Stats Total Matches 99 Matches won batting first 43 Matches won bowling first 51 Average 1st innings score 233 Average 2nd innings score 197 Highest total recorded 399/1 (50 ovs) — PAK vs ZIM Lowest total recorded 48/10 (23.2 ovs) — ZIMW vs BANW Highest score chased 329/9 (49.5 ovs) — ZIM vs NZ Lowest score defended 196/10 (43 ovs) — ZIM vs AFG

India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi New Zealand U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Tom Jones (c), Marco Alpe, Hugo Bogue, Harry Burns, Mason Clarke, Jacob Cotter, Aryan Mann, Brandon Matzopoulos, Flynn Morey, Snehith Reddy, Callum Samson, Jaskaran Sandhu, Selwin Sanjay, Hunter Shore, Luke Harrison India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, January 24. What will be the venue for the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026? The India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. What time will the toss for the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball for the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.