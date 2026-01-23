IND vs NZ: India records their joint biggest chase in T20Is; full list

Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue scripted history in the second T20I match against New Zealand at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday as they recorded their joint highest successful run chase in T20I cricket, that too in style.

India, coming to chase a 209-run target set by New Zealand, were quickly reduced to six runs for two wickets. But after that, Ishan Kishan (76 runs off 32 balls), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (82 not out off 37 balls) and Shivam Dube (36 not out off 18 balls) went into berserk mode and chased down the target with seven wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Before this, India’s highest successful chase in T20Is was also 209 against Australia back in 2023 in Vizag.

Highest T20I targets successfully chased down by India:

India chase Australia in another big record

India’s 209-run chase against New Zealand is now their sixth successful 200-plus run chase in T20Is, which is only behind Australia, who have seven successful 200-plus run chases in T20I cricket.

South Africa, with five successful chases, are number three on the list, followed by Pakistan with four successful 200-plus chases and England with three chases to their name.

India scripts another unique record

India recorded another unique record in chasing down 200-plus targets with the most balls to spare for Full Member sides. The standout performance came in the 2026 Raipur clash against New Zealand, where they sealed a 209-run chase with a whopping 28 balls remaining. This edged out Pakistan’s 24-ball margin over New Zealand in Auckland in 2025 (target 205), Australia’s 23 balls to spare against West Indies in Basseterre in 2025 (target 215), and South Africa’s 14 balls left over versus West Indies in Joburg in 2007 (target 206).