Former WI skipper Pooran announces retirement from international cricket

In a development that has taken the cricketing world by surprise, star West Indies batter and former white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. The Trinidad-born southpaw, who made his debut in 2016, revealed the news via social media, stating that the decision followed “much thought and reflection”.
Pooran, who recently opted out of the West Indies’ T20I series against England, offered no specific reason for his decision but expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to represent the Caribbean. His departure ends a career that saw him become the most capped West Indies T20I player and their leading run-scorer in the format.
A decorated white-ball career
Pooran leaves behind a legacy built on explosive batting and consistent performances. He played 106 T20 Internationals, amassing 2,275 runs at a strike rate of 136.39. In the ODI format, he featured in 61 matches, scoring 1,983 runs at a healthy average of 39.66. Cricket West Indies described him as a “game changer” and “a world-class player”, acknowledging the void his retirement will create in the national setup.
Leadership and legacy
Pooran also served as the West Indies' white-ball captain and reflected on the privilege of leading his team. In his farewell note, he said wearing the maroon and hearing the national anthem were experiences he would cherish forever. Though he won't play for West Indies again, he insisted his love for Caribbean cricket remains "unshaken".
Focus shifts to franchise cricket
Meanwhile, Pooran will continue to play franchise cricket all around the globe. Following a record-breaking 2024, when he hit 170 sixes in a calendar year, he ended IPL 2025 with 524 runs at a staggering strike rate of 196.25. With stints lined up in Major League Cricket, The Hundred, and the ILT20, the flamboyant batter’s journey is far from over — just now beyond the international stage.