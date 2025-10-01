West Indies captain Roston Chase eyes NZ blueprint to challenge India
Having played in India before, Chase emphasized the importance of spin bowling in these conditions.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
West Indies captain Roston Chase acknowledged the team’s current struggles in Test cricket but expressed determination to emulate New Zealand’s dominant performance in India last year. Speaking ahead of the first Test starting Thursday at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Chase noted, “Obviously we're not in a good position right now in terms of our Test status and we are kind of low on the (World Test Championship) table, but we have to put that behind us.”
He highlighted how New Zealand broke India’s 18-series unbeaten home streak by sweeping the series 3-0 last year and revealed that West Indies have studied that campaign closely. “New Zealand came last year and dominated India, so we are really trying to learn from what they did and try to put some of those stuff in place so that we can play some good cricket and compete and try to win the series,” Chase said.
Focusing on Spin and Team Unity in Challenging Conditions
Having played in India before, Chase emphasized the importance of spin bowling in these conditions. “I know that it’s spin-friendly conditions. (It is) more than likely the spinners may have to bowl more of the overs and we've been putting in the work,” he shared. He also underscored the need for the team to stay united and mentally tough, especially playing away from home without much crowd support. “We have to stick together as a unit. Coaching staff, players, management, we all have to just support one another through the tough times and truly good times as well,” he added.
Underdogs with Nothing to Lose, Hope in Pierre
Chase embraced the underdog tag ahead of the two-Test series. “We are coming in as the underdogs, we have nothing to lose, so I think that makes us quite a dangerous side when you really have nothing to lose,” he remarked. “You can just go and play freely because everyone is expecting us to lose, so we can just go and express ourselves and play some good cricket.”
He also expressed confidence in uncapped spinner Khary Pierre, who impressed in the red-ball format with the most wickets last season. “He’s a very mature guy. He's played a lot of cricket, mainly a lot of white-ball cricket but he's a guy that can adapt to any form of the game,” Chase noted. “Hopefully, if you get the chance to play tomorrow he can come in with an impact first up.”
A New Chapter After Tough Defeat
Chase wants to leave behind the recent 0-3 series loss in Australia, including their lowest-ever Test score of 27. “This is a new series, it’s a new day. We just have to put everything behind that has happened before and just come up with a mentality that we’re looking to dominate, we’re looking to win, and just go there and give of your best, ask God for guidance and stick together as a team,” he concluded.
With a clear plan in place and a focus on mental resilience, West Indies are ready to face the challenge head-on in India.
