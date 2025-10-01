Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs WI: Gill hints at extra seamer for 1st Test in overcast Ahmedabad

IND vs WI: Gill hints at extra seamer for 1st Test in overcast Ahmedabad

Citing cloudy skies and pitch conditions, Gill said the final XI would be decided after assessing the pitch on match day.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India captain Shubman Gill has hinted at the possibility of playing an additional fast bowler in the first Test against the West Indies, beginning Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Citing cloudy skies and pitch conditions, Gill said the final XI would be decided after assessing the pitch on match day. 
“You will get to know the XI tomorrow. Conditions and weather are tempting to play an extra seamer. We will take a call tomorrow after seeing the moisture in the pitch,” he told reporters.
 
Mental Shift Key After Asia Cup, Says Gill
 
With a quick transition from white-ball cricket following India’s Asia Cup win, Gill acknowledged the mental challenge of switching formats.
 
“It was a quick turnaround for this Test. I was looking to get in the zone; switching formats is more mental than technical,” he said.

Gill tight lipped about Bumrah's availability
 
Gill also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah's potential inclusion, making it clear that no decision has been made yet.
“The call on Bumrah will be match to match, depending on how much he has bowled in a Test and how the bowlers feel. Nothing is decided yet,” he stated. 
 
Focus on Playing ‘Tough Cricket’ at Home
 
As India returns to Test cricket at home, Gill said his team is focused on playing competitive cricket and not underestimating the opposition. 
“No easy options… we want to play tough cricket. Every Test in England went deep. We are ready to play that tough cricket. We are playing in India after a year; any series is important. We will be looking to dominate the series,” he asserted.
He also touched on home conditions, adding, “Any team that comes to India knows the challenge here is spin and reverse swing. We want wickets that give something for both batters and bowlers.”
 
Fresh and Focused Despite Busy Schedule
 
Despite a demanding cricket calendar, Gill appeared unfazed and confident about managing his workload.
“On playing so much cricket, I will take it week by week. I am not looking too far ahead. For batters, it is more mental fatigue than physical—unlike bowlers. Right now, I am fresh,” he concluded.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

