Women's U-19 WC: Trisha scores maiden ton as IND crush SCO by 150 runs

Trisha Gongadi made history on Tuesday by scoring the first-ever century in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup , powering India to a resounding 150-run victory over Scotland. The young opener’s blistering knock of 110 not out off 59 balls featured 13 boundaries and four sixes, showcasing her impressive range of shots. India, having chosen to bat first, set a formidable total of 208 for 1 in their 20 overs.

Alongside Gongadi, fellow opener Kamalini G played a solid supporting role, scoring 51 runs off 42 balls. Sanika Chalke contributed with an unbeaten 29 off 20 balls, further bolstering India's total.

In response, Scotland had no answer to India’s powerful performance. The Scottish side was bowled out for just 58 in 14 overs. Openers Pippa Kelly and Emma Walsingham managed to score 12 runs each, but they were unable to handle the pressure from the Indian bowlers.

India's bowlers dominated with remarkable figures, led by left-arm orthodox spinner Ayushi Shukla, who claimed 4 wickets for 8 runs. Left-arm pacer Vaishnavi Sharma also shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 5 runs, while Gongadi, who had been the star with the bat, added 3 wickets for 6 runs to her name.

Bangladesh Secures 10-Wicket Win over West Indies

In another exciting match of the day, Bangladesh ended their campaign in the group stages on a high note, defeating the West Indies by 10 wickets. The Bangladeshi bowlers were clinical, limiting the West Indies to a mere 54 for 6 in 13 overs. Spinner Nishita Akter Nishi was particularly impressive, picking up 3 wickets. Bangladesh cruised past the target in just nine overs, with opener Juairiya Ferdous remaining unbeaten on 25.

Rain Delays South Africa vs USA Match

Elsewhere, heavy rainfall in Sarawak led to the abandonment of the Super Six match between South Africa and the USA, with no play being possible. South Africa had already secured a spot in the semi-finals, while the USA earned a point, moving up to third place in Group 2.