Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 'Lack of data': RBI keeps GDP forecast unchanged despite Trump's 25% tariff

'Lack of data': RBI keeps GDP forecast unchanged despite Trump's 25% tariff

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says global uncertainties were already factored in previous growth forecasts and that RBI will continue to monitor macro conditions before revising projections

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra leads 56th MPC meeting in August

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says that it is unlikely for US tariffs to have a major impact on inflation, situation very uncertain (Photo:Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday left its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) unchanged at 6.5 per cent, despite mounting global trade concerns, including US President Donald Trump’s surprise imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports at the end of last month.
 

No sufficient data to revise forecast: RBI

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, addressing the media after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, said the central bank had already factored in significant global uncertainties in its earlier projections.
 
He said that the MPC had already reduced the projections to 5.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent this year, stating that "global uncertainties were already factored in the forecast".
 
 
"We do not have sufficient data to revise our GDP forecast,” Malhotra said.  READ RBI MPC MEETING LATEST UPDATES LIVE 

US imposes 25 per cent tariff on India

The US tariffs, which came into effect on August 1, are expected to hit key Indian export sectors including gems and jewellery, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods. Some analysts estimate the measure could shave 20–40 basis points off the GDP growth, but the RBI remains cautious.

Also Read

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE news: Difficult to predict what impact tariffs will have, says RBI governor

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Evolution of growth-inflation dynamics unlikely to permit further rate cuts

real estate, realty firms

Stable repo rate to boost homebuyer confidence: Real estate stakeholders

KYC

RBI announces 3 consumer-centric schemes to drive financial inclusion

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI policy: MPC maintains repo rate at 5.5%, keeps stance 'neutral'

 

RBI to monitor conditions policy-to-policy

Malhotra noted that the RBI had already implemented a 100 basis point rate cut in 2025, with the effects still feeding through the economy.
 
“Monetary policy transmission is still happening. We will continue to do whatever is required to facilitate good growth while also maintaining price stability,” he said.
 
“We will continue to monitor our macroeconomic conditions on a policy-to-policy basis and accordingly take a call. It’s all very, very uncertain,” Malhotra said.  ALSO READ | RBI lowers inflation forecast to 3.1% for FY26; growth outlook unchanged

Trump tariffs to have no major impact on inflation: RBI

On the tariff’s potential effect on prices, Malhotra said, “In India, we are less dependent on the outside in so far as inflation is concerned. If at all, there is an impact, there is also an impact on growth and demand, and this has a reverse impact. It moves in both directions."
 
He reiterated that the RBI MPC did not see "any major impacts" on inflation unless there were retaliatory tariffs, which Malhotra explained were unlikely.
 
Inflation projections for FY26 were revised down to around 3.1 per cent in the August MPC meeting. 

More From This Section

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Only nominated firms to mine offshore uranium, thorium under new normspremium

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

India's services growth at 11-month high in July amid rise in exports

russian crude oil

Datanomics: US sermonises India, ignoring its own vital imports from Russiapremium

Oil, trade

Russia oil import: India's August pipeline strong despite US, EU heatpremium

GST

No proposal to exempt MPLAD funds from GST: Govt to Parliamentary panel

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting GDP forecast RBI RBI monetary policy Economy growth forecast BS Web Reports Trump tariffs Trump trade policies US India relations US President Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon