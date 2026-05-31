India, Canada officials express optimism over ongoing trade pact talks

Canadian and Indian officials have expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement during a business summit in Regina, amid renewed engagement between the two countries after trade talks stalled in 2023, according to media reports.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Canada's High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter and India's High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik, on Friday, participated in the Western Canada-India Leaders Summit in Regina, capital city of the Saskatchewan province, where they discussed bilateral ties and negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and spoke with delegations.

According to Canadian broadcaster CBC News, Cooter said negotiations on the agreement were continuing and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached later this year. "The free trade agreement will happen. I have no doubt." CBC also reported that Patnaik said negotiations were ongoing.

Moe described the relationship between Saskatchewan and India as important for the province and pointed to ongoing trade discussions as a reason for optimism, according to CBC. The comments came days after India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the two countries were looking to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of this year, and the prime ministers of both sides had tasked officials with completing the agreement and expanding bilateral trade from about USD 17 billion to USD 50 billion by 2030. Trade negotiations between India and Canada stalled in 2023 after relations deteriorated following Canadian allegations linking Indian agents to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

Recent months have seen renewed trade engagement between the two countries. During his visit to Canada earlier this week, Goyal said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to India had "completely changed" the way the two countries viewed each other and had set the stage for a broader reset in ties. CBC reported that Moe credited Carney with helping restart engagement with India, including through a visit to Mumbai and New Delhi earlier this year, which Moe also attended. The summit discussion also touched on trade in agricultural commodities. According to CBC News and Global News, Moe said he hoped pulse crops would be included in any future trade agreement but indicated their exclusion would not be a deal-breaker.