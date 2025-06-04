Home / Economy / News / India challenges 25% US auto tariffs at WTO, seeks safeguard consultations

India challenges 25% US auto tariffs at WTO, seeks safeguard consultations

India lodges a WTO complaint over steep US auto tariffs, citing safeguard violations and reserving its right to retaliate if talks fail

WTO, World Trade Organisation
India challenges 25% US auto tariffs at WTO | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has formally challenged the United States’ imposition of steep tariffs on auto imports by lodging a request for consultations with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) amid ongoing bilateral talks with Washington.
 
In its June 2 filing, India stated that the 25 per cent duties imposed by the US on passenger vehicles, light trucks, and specific auto parts constitute a "safeguard measure", intended to protect US domestic producers from a perceived import surge.
 
The tariffs, effective from May 3, 2025, were introduced without prior notification to the WTO’s Committee on Safeguards, violating Article 12.1(c) of the WTO’s Safeguards Agreement, India said in its submission.
 

India presses for talks, warns of retaliation

India’s request seeks consultations under Article 12.3 of the Safeguards Agreement, aiming to “exchange views” with the US and assess the legality of the measure. It highlighted its “significant export interest” in the affected auto products and called on Washington to respond swiftly with a proposed date and venue for the talks. 
 
India also formally reserved its right to take retaliatory action if the consultations fail to reach a resolution within the 30-day window permitted under WTO rules. “India reserves all its rights under the Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organisation and its Annexes, including the Agreement on Safeguards,” the notice stated. 
 
The filing at the WTO marks the first time New Delhi has taken a more assertive stance in its trade talks with the US. India was among the first countries to engage with the Trump administration following the announcement of 'Liberation Day' tariffs and, until now, had steered clear of openly criticising US trade policies, favouring quiet diplomacy instead. However, India has previously signalled its willingness to respond in kind, having threatened reciprocal action over US tariffs on metal imports.
 

US delegation to arrive in India for trade talks

The WTO filing comes at a crucial time as negotiators from both sides are working to wrap up a potential interim trade deal before July, when a 90-day pause on new tariffs ends. The timing also overlaps with a visit by a US trade delegation to India on June 5-6, aimed at advancing talks on a wider set of tariff issues, including the recent doubling of US duties on steel and aluminium.
 
India’s submission argued that since the US measures qualify as safeguards, they must adhere to specific procedural steps outlined in WTO rules. If talks collapse, India is permitted under WTO rules to suspend equivalent concessions by imposing its own duties in response.
 
“India reserves all its rights under the Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organisation and its Annexes, including the Agreement on Safeguards,” the notice concluded.
 
WTO rules permit a country to suspend equivalent concessions, such as imposing its own duties, if consultations do not lead to a settlement.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Services sector growth in May steady on strong exports, shows PMI data

Services sector growth steady in May as demand remains strong, shows PMI

Goyal, Israeli economy minister discuss boosting trade, innovation ties

Premium

US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

Premium

Demand for non-US assets revives flows into emerging markets: Macquarie

Topics :Auto exportsAuto industryUS auto industryUS India relations Trump trade policiesTrump tariffsTrump administrationWorld Trade OrganizationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story