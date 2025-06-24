Indian carriers hit by Iran-led airspace closures after US base strike

Indian carriers are grappling with severe operational disruptions after Iran launched missile strikes on the US military base in Qatar late Monday, prompting airspace closures for several hours across parts of West Asia.

Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait shut down their skies in the hours following the attack, forcing airlines to cancel, divert or delay flights through these vital transit corridors. By Tuesday morning, most Gulf countries—including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE—had reopened their airspace following reports of a de-escalation and a ceasefire.

However, Iran’s airspace remained closed, continuing to disrupt flight paths for carriers connecting India to Europe and North America via the Middle East.

Air India, which had initially announced at 12:30 am on Tuesday that it was suspending all operations to the Middle East and to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe, began resuming services later in the day. "As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from June 25," a spokesperson said at 3:45 pm. Flights to and from Europe, which were earlier cancelled, were also being reinstated, while services to the US and Canada's East Coast will resume at the earliest opportunity, the spokesperson noted.

The airline cautioned that some flights may still face delays or cancellations due to reroutings but said it would continue to avoid airspaces deemed unsafe. “The safety and security of our passengers, staff and aircraft remain our top priority,” the spokesperson said. IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, also began issuing advisories early Tuesday. At 12:40 am, it confirmed disruptions to flights operating to Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Ras Al-Khaimah and Tbilisi. By 1:50 am, IndiGo said it had suspended operations to 15 cities, including Jeddah, Muscat, Sharjah, Riyadh and Madinah, until at least 10 am as a proactive safety measure. A later update at 6:30 am noted that operations were being “prudently and progressively” resumed as airport closures were lifted.

Akasa Air, in a statement issued just after midnight, warned that its Middle East operations could be impacted and advised passengers to check flight status before travel. The airline said it was monitoring the evolving situation to ensure operations remained within safe and approved air corridors. SpiceJet issued a similar advisory around 2 am, confirming potential flight disruptions due to the airspace shutdown and directing passengers to check its website or contact helplines. For Indian carriers, the situation is compounded by Pakistan's ongoing airspace restriction on Indian carriers. Since May 7—when India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—Islamabad has barred Indian aircraft from entering its airspace. With both western and northwestern routes constrained, Indian carriers are now forced to take longer detours over the Arabian Sea, Egypt and the Caucasus, resulting in extended flight times, higher fuel burn and complex crew planning.