The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday released a report by the Sub-Committee on Regional Accounts, which recommended the use of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Public Financial Management System (PFMS) data to improve the compilation of State Domestic Product estimates under the new base year of 2022-23.

The report outlined changes to the methodologies used to compile State Domestic Product (SDP) and District Domestic Product (DDP) estimates. It covers the production, income and expenditure approaches used in national accounts.

The recommendations include using state-wise GST outward supply data to allocate the Gross Value Added (GVA) of private corporations among states and PFMS data for estimating the Central Government's contribution across states.

GST data for private corporate GVA Under the earlier 2011-12 series, state-wise estimates of GVA for non-financial private corporations were allocated using state-specific indicators or ratios fixed during the base year. ALSO READ: TN Vettri summit: Krishnagiri gets ₹9,542 crore investment commitments For the 2022-23 series, the sub-committee recommended using industry-wise outward supply data from GST returns to allocate all-India estimates among states. The method involved mapping a company's Corporate Identification Number (CIN) with its GST Identification Numbers (GSTINs) to identify the states in which it operates. State-wise outward supplies reported in GSTR-3B returns can then be used to calculate the respective shares of GVA.

“In the 2022-23 series, in order to make regional estimates more robust and dynamic in nature, it was proposed to use industry-wise outward supply data from GST for State-level allocation of all-India estimates for all industries except for agriculture and allied sector, Mining Sector and Manufacturing Sector,” the report said. It also explained that the outward supply ratios for each company would be applied to its all-India estimates to arrive at state-level estimates. These would then be aggregated to derive state-wise, industry-level estimates. PFMS data for Central Government estimates The sub-committee also recommended using PFMS data to improve the allocation of the Central Government's contribution to state-level estimates.

Under the earlier series, the allocation of the Central Government's Net Value Added (NVA) among states relied on the number of government employees in each state. The report said the data came from a publication of the Directorate General of Employment and Training, last released in April 2014. For the 2022-23 series, location-wise data of Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) from PFMS, containing state-wise salary and wage information, will be used directly. The sub-committee accepted the methodology in principle, as it is based on actual salary and allowance disbursements rather than employee-count ratios. PFMS data has also been proposed for allocating the Central Government's Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) among states. The proposed method uses DDO-location-wise capital expenditure instead of state-wise NVA ratios. The sub-committee accepted this change in principle, subject to the proposed allocations being shared with states for their comments.

Annual estimates for unincorporated sector The report also recommended changes to the estimation of GVA for the unincorporated sector, which includes businesses outside the corporate structure. Under the earlier series, state-level estimates were compiled using the Labour Input method and benchmark indicators. For the new series, state-wise and industry-wise GVA shares derived directly from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) will be used to allocate all-India GVA. “State-wise GVA estimates for the unincorporated sector will henceforth be generated annually in the new series, replacing the previous indicator-based allocation approach,” the report said. It also referred to the use of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to obtain workforce estimates for compiling GVA of the unincorporated sector.