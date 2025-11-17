Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan government's aerospace and defence policy to come out soon

Rajasthan government's aerospace and defence policy to come out soon

The policy will aim at making Rajasthan a leading hub in India's aerospace and defence value chain by creating a strong ecosystem for advanced manufacturing, research and industry-friendly incentives

The policy will extend support to service sectors like maintenance, repair and overhaul, research & development, cybersecurity, testing, and simulation, creating a balanced environment for both production and innovatio. (Representative image)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
The Rajasthan government is set to unveil an aerospace and defence policy soon, according to an official of the state industries department. 
 
The policy will aim at making Rajasthan a leading hub in India’s aerospace and defence value chain by creating a strong ecosystem for advanced manufacturing, research and industry-friendly incentives, the official added. 
 
He further said the policy will extend support to service sectors like maintenance, repair and overhaul, research & development, cybersecurity, testing, and simulation, creating a balanced environment for both production and innovation. 
 

Additionally, the new policy will provide units with the flexibility to choose one of three incentive options — up to 75 per cent reimbursement of state goods and services tax (SGST), capital subsidies of up to 28 per cent, or turnover-linked or employment-linked benefits for units that promote local hiring.
 
Alok Gupta, principal secretary, industries & commerce department, said: “Rajasthan is prepared to take a significant leap in the aerospace and defence sector. Through a forward-looking policy framework, robust infrastructure, and a commitment to sustainable growth, we aim to position the state as a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors. This policy reflects our belief in innovation-driven development and inclusive progress.”
 
Rajasthan aims to attract large global investors, foster collaborations with institutions like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), and empower local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups through access to infrastructure and training, he added. 

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

