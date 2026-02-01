Trump claims India will buy Venezuelan oil: 'We've already made that deal'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) claimed that India will buy oil from Venezuela rather than purchasing crude from Iran.

"We've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," Trump said aboard Air Force One, reported Reuters.

Trump also said that China is free to strike a similar deal with the United States to buy Venezuelan oil.

The US President's remarks came a day after Washington told New Delhi that it could soon restart purchases of Venezuelan oil to replace some of its Russian imports, Reuters reported.

Washington’s push to supply Venezuelan crude to India is part of a broader effort to cut oil revenues that it claims are helping fund Russia’s war in Ukraine. In March last year, Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on countries, including India, that were buying Venezuelan oil.

US eases Venezuela oil sanctions to boost sales The developments come after the Trump administration eased some sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry on Thursday to allow smoother oil sales by US companies. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control now allows US firms to buy, sell, transport, store and refine Venezuelan crude. However, existing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil production remain in place. Trump has said that the US plans to control Venezuela’s oil sales and revenues indefinitely, following a US raid in Caracas on January 3 in which Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured. ALSO READ | BPCL seeks $10-12 per barrel discount on Venezuelan crude for viability He also said he wants US oil companies to invest $100 billion to revive Venezuela’s oil output, which has suffered due to years of underinvestment and mismanagement.