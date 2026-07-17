ISC Class 12 improvement result 2026 out, rechecking window till July 20
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 improvement exam result 2026. Students can check their results via the official website
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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The ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students who took the improvement exam can now visit the official website, cisce.org, using their login information to view and download their updated scorecards.
In addition to announcing the results, CISCE has made it possible for candidates who want their answer scripts to be validated to recheck them online.
Before using their revised marksheets for future academic and admissions purposes, students are urged to download them and thoroughly check all the information.
How to check ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026?
· Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
· Click on the ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 link on the homepage.
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· Fill in the Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha Code.
· Press the Submit button.
· The updated scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
· Download and save a copy for later use.
ISC Class 12 improvement result 2026: Rechecking deadline
For applicants who are not satisfied with their improvement exam results, CISCE has initiated an online rechecking procedure. The CISCE Service Portal is where applications can be submitted. Applications for rechecking must be submitted by July 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
The council has suggested that students complete the process before the deadline, as requests submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Since the revised marksheet may be needed for admissions to higher education and other academic procedures, students should store it securely.
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:02 PM IST