The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) implemented the One-Time Registration (OTR) method to streamline the application process for applicants taking the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) and subsequent recruitment exams.

On July 14, 2026, the OTR facility became operational. Applicants will only need to register their contact, educational, and personal information once.

Candidates will not have to continuously fill out the same information because they will obtain a unique registration number after finishing OTR, which they can use to apply for future UPSSSC recruitment notifications.

What is UPSSSC OTR?

UPSSSC OTR 2026 is an online registration system built to store a candidate's personal and educational details. The goal of the OTR system is to give candidates a permanent digital profile. After registering, candidates can utilise their OTR number for PET and main exams as well as other UPSSSC recruitment procedures.

The commission claims that the facility is entirely free and seeks to improve the speed, transparency, and error-proneness of the hiring process. Candidates can use their PET registration number to complete OTR if they have already registered for PET 2025.

How to apply for UPSSSC OTR 2026?

· Go to the UPSSSC OTR official website.

· Press on New Registration.

· Fill in the mobile number and email ID.

· Verify both using the OTP sent to the registered contact details.

· Enter your personal information such as name, date of birth, and address.

· Fill in your educational qualification details.

· Upload the needed photograph and signature.

· Check all the information carefully and send the registration form.

· Save the generated OTR number and keep a copy for later use.

Eligibility for UPSSSC OTR Registration 2026

Before applying for any particular position, candidates should carefully review the eligibility requirements listed in the recruiting announcement.

Before registering, candidates should fulfil the prerequisites. Included in the broad eligibility are:

· Indian citizenship

· Valid mobile number

· Active email ID

· Basic educational details

· Aadhaar details, if available.

UPSSSC 2026 OTR Registration Documents Required

· Aadhaar Card (if available)

· Mobile Number

· Email ID

· Passport-size Photograph

· Educational Certificates

· Address Details

· Signature

· Category Certificate (if applicable)

· Domicile Certificate (if applicable).

Common Mistakes to Avoid in UPSSSC OTR Registration

· Filling incorrect personal details

· Applying an inactive mobile number or email ID

· Uploading unclear photographs or signatures

· Giving incorrect educational information

· Forgetting to save the OTR number.

Advantages of UPSSSC One-Time Registration (OTR) 2026

· One registration for multiple recruitments.

· Personal details are saved for later applications.

· The application process becomes faster.

· It lessens repeated data entry.

· It aids in avoiding mistakes while filling forms.

· Candidates can simply manage their profile online.

About the UPSSSC OTR 2026

You will be given a unique, permanent OTR number after your UPSSSC One-Time Registration (OTR) is complete. It is important to realise that completing OTR only creates your digital profile on the commission's database and is not an application for a particular exam.

As of right now, UPSSSC has not specified a distinct deadline for OTR Registration 2026. Candidates can finish the registration process at any moment. Nonetheless, it is always preferable to finish the OTR before any recruitment announcement is made public. By doing this, the application process can be completed more quickly.