The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board compartment result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The compartment examinations were held on July 28, 2026 in 2 shifts.

Candidates who showed up for the supplementary exams can now check their revised scores at results.upmsp.edu.in. To know their scorecards, Class 10 and 12 students must fill in their roll number, choose their district, and enter the security code in the result download window.

The board has released the Intermediate (Class 12th) compartment examination result and High School (Class 10th) Compartment/Improvement results on its official portal.

How to download UP Board Compartment Result 2026?

· Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

· Choose 'Intermediate (12th) Compartment Exam Result' or 'High School (10th) Compartment/Improvement Result' as per your class

· Pick your district, and enter your roll number and security code

ALSO READ: MP Board timetable 2027 out: Class 10th, 12th exams to be held in Feb-Mar · Click on 'View Result.' and download for later use.

What after the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2026?

The updated marksheets should be downloaded and saved for later use. The scorecards that the board issues will show the revised grades. It will be necessary for students to pick up their physical marksheets from the schools with which they are linked.