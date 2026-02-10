UP Board Class 12th practical exams 2026 deadline extended to February 13

UP Board Intermediate practical exams have been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The board has decided to postpone both stages of the class 12 practical exams until February 13, 2026, in light of the impending UPMSP 12th practical exams and the delay in online marks submission. The dates for the 2026Intermediate practical exams have been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The board has decided to postpone both stages of the class 12 practical exams until February 13, 2026, in light of the impending UPMSP 12th practical exams and the delay in online marks submission.

The board claims that the UPMSP Class 12 practical exams were previously planned in two stages. January 24–February 1 is the first phase, and February 2–February 9, 2026, is the second. However, certain schools' UP Board Inter practical exams were still incomplete, and the marks were not submitted in the allotted period.

Why has the UP board postponed the Class 12th practical exams?

The goal of the decision is to remove the negative consequences that internal delays at schools have on students. Thousands of Intermediate students in Uttar Pradesh are affected by this change, which serves as a safeguard to prevent administrative errors from impeding student progress. The UP Board has stated clearly that this extension is only meant to help students and should not be repeated.

The level of oversight and compliance has increased. The latest instruction states that practical examiners, principals, or district-level supervisors will be held fully accountable if marks are not uploaded by the deadline and a student's performance is jeopardised.

Official statement on UP board class 12th exams postponement

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh underlined this stance by mentioning, "UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said that the extension has been granted solely in the interest of students and warned that no further relaxation will be provided." With this announcement, the board underscores both reassurance for students and increased duties for institutions to meet the strict timetable.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh further added, "He said that the timely conduct of examinations and uploading of marks is the responsibility of the concerned institutions and examiners." The statement signifies the board’s intent to maintain standards and to safeguard student interests during the 2026 exam cycle.

More about UP board exam postponement

Additionally, the notification emphasises the need for transparent procedures and timely publication of results. Given the large student body whose progression depends on these practical tests, the updated deadline reduces the likelihood of technical or procedural errors occurring in educational institutions.