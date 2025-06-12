UPSC CSE prelims result 2025 out: Over 14,000 candidates pass, know more

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary results 2025 were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, June 11. Candidates who took the CSE Prelims exam 2025 can view their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On May 25, the preliminary exam took place for paper 1 and paper 2. This year, more than 14,161 candidates passed the CSE Prelims. And 979 posts will be served as part of the recruitment process.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check

• Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

• The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Link will displayed on the overriding screen (after the announcement of result)

• Press on the result link • The UPSC Result Page will showcase the direct link for 'UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF' • Press in the link given above • Find the desired roll number • Download the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF for later reference. UPSC prelims exams 2025: Additional information The Commission has also released the UPSC Indian Forest Service (prelims) result status in addition to the UPSC CSE preliminary exam result status. From June 16 to June 25, 2025, qualified candidates can update their information on the Commission's website, including paying the Rs 200 exam fee (with the exception of female, PwBD, SC, and ST candidates); requesting large-font question papers, scribe details, and assistive devices; and notifying the Gazette of any name changes or discrepancies.

Only after the Civil Services Examination, 2025 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025 processes are complete i.e, when the final results are announced in 2026, will UPSC CSE preliminary 2025 marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys be posted on the Commission's website at upsc.gov.in. The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper 2 exam began at 2:30 pm, while the UPSC CSE preliminary paper 1 for general studies began at 9:30 am. As far as students and mentors are concerned, the UPSC Prelims 2025 exam was a lengthy paper. UPSC Prelims Result 2025: What's next? To be eligible for the Main Exam, candidates who pass the preliminary exam must complete the Detailed Application Form–I (DAF-I). This form collects personal information, academic background, and service preferences. The UPSC Mains 2025 will take place across several days in August and will consist of several descriptive papers.

UPSC 2025: Helpline details On its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, the Commission maintains a facilitation counter close to the exam hall building. According to the UPSC statement, candidates can get any information or clarification about their results at the facilitation counter in person or by phone at 011-23385271, 011-23098543, or 011-23381125 on all working days between 10 am and 5 pm. All about UPSC exams 2025 According to an official release, the UPSC has posted on its website a list of the roll numbers of successful applicants who met the requirements for the Civil Services (Main) Examination. In order to choose officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other agencies, the Commission administers the civil services exam every year in three stages: preliminary, mains, and interview.