The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received over 15 lakh application forms for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. The application window without a late fee ended on November 22, 2026. Those who have not yet submitted their forms can still register by paying the late fee.

The late-fee application window opened on November 24, 2026 and will close today, November 26. The application correction window will then open on November 27, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms. Students can complete the registration process via the official website.

JEE Mains 2027 session 1 important dates

Registration begins: October 24, 2026

Regular registration deadline: November 22, 2026

Late-Fee registration window: November 23 – 26, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) Application correction window: November 27 – 29, 2026 Exam city intimation slip: December 30, 2026 (Expected) Admit card release: January 13, 2027 (Expected) Exam starts: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 & 28, 2027 Declaration of result: February 2027 (Expected). How to apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1? Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click the ' JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration' link. Choose New Registration and select a login option through DigiLocker, e-Pramaan, or JanParichay under Meri Pehchaan. Fill in the required personal details, mobile number and email address. Enter the academic details and select the examination paper and preferred examination cities.

Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents. Make the payment of the late application fee and submit the form. ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 declared for 1,538 Junior Associate posts Download the confirmation page and keep it for later. Documents needed for JEE Main 2027 registration Class 10 certificate or marksheet Class 12 examination details Recent passport-size photograph Scanned signature Valid identity-related information Category certificate, if applicable PwD/PwBD certificate, if applicable ALSO READ: UP NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 seat allotment result out on Nov 26 Other supporting documents required by NTA. About JEE Main Exam 2027 JEE Main is organized for entry into bachelor's degree engineering degrees at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and various other participating technical colleges.