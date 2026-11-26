The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received over 15 lakh application forms for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. The application window without a late fee ended on November 22, 2026. Those who have not yet submitted their forms can still register by paying the late fee.
The late-fee application window opened on November 24, 2026 and will close today, November 26. The application correction window will then open on November 27, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms. Students can complete the registration process via the official website.
JEE Mains 2027 session 1 important dates
Registration begins: October 24, 2026
Regular registration deadline: November 22, 2026
Late-Fee registration window: November 23 – 26, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
Application correction window: November 27 – 29, 2026
Exam city intimation slip: December 30, 2026 (Expected)
JEE Main is organized for entry into bachelor's degree engineering degrees at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and various other participating technical colleges.
This exam also acts as the screening exam for JEE Advanced, which is necessary for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Applicants must fulfill the specified eligibility criteria to take the examination.