The State Bank of India announced the SBI Clerk Mains result 2026 on its website for the recruitment of Junior Associates Special Recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC backlog positions under advertisement no.CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam was conducted on October 29, 2026. A total of 1538 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the result PDF, 1540 candidates were provisionally selected for appointment.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026?

Visit the official website at sbi.bank.in.

Click on the Career tab on the homepage.

Now, click on the Current Openings.

Find the “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE FOR SC/ST/OBC BACKLOG VACANCIES ((MAIN EXAM RESULT ANNOUNCED)) ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16” and click on it.

In the dropdown menu, click on the ‘Main Exam Result’ link.

The SBI Clerk Mains result pdf will display on the screen.

ALSO READ: UP board exam date 2027 announced for class 10, 12 practical exams Press Ctrl+F and enter the roll number. If the roll number shows in the PDF, the candidate has qualified.

Key details mentioned in the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026

• Recruiting Department: Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, Mumbai (State Bank of India).

• Post & Drive: Appointment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) under the Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC Backlog Vacancies.

• Advertisement Number: CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16.

• Mains Exam Date: 29 October 2026.

• Selection List: A two-page list of 1,540 roll numbers arranged in ascending order of candidates provisionally selected for appointment (against 1,538 notified backlog vacancies).

ALSO READ: UGC NET December 2026 city slip out; check steps to download • Provisional Status & Next Steps: Conditions clarifying that a candidate chosen provisionally is subject to passing the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT) (where applicable), document verification, and eligibility checks.

What are the next steps after selection in SBI Clerk Mains 2026?

• Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT): Candidates who did not study the opted local language in Class 10th or 12th must pass this qualifying test.

• Document Verification (DV): Final appointments require verifying eligibility, category certificates (SC/ST/OBC), and background details.